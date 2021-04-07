Sheryl Underwood breaks silence about Sharon Osbourne’s ‘The Talk’ departure — and it leads to more drama

Sharon Osbourne is no longer on The Talk, but her disagreement with former co-host Sheryl Underwood continues.

Underwood used her podcast, The World According to Sheryl, to break her silence about Osbourne's ouster from the CBS talk show. During the conversation, which took place over three episodes, Underwood claimed Osbourne hadn't reached out or apologized since the big blowup on the March 10 show. Now, Osbourne is publicly disputing that — with screenshots of text messages she says she sent.

“I not only sent these messages to Sheryl," Osbourne told the Daily Mail, "but I apologized to her in person in her dressing room" the day of the incident. "Why are you saying I never apologized, Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me."

There's a dispute over whether Sharon Osbourne apologized to Sheryl Underwood for The Talk's March 10 dustup, which led to Osbourne's exit from the show. (Photos: Getty Images)

Screenshots Osbourne provided to the tabloid show texts dated March 12, 15 and 18. In the first message — written the same day Osbourne publicly apologized — Osbourne wrote that her "heart is heavy" and she was "deeply saddened" by their on-screen fight, which was sparked by Osbourne defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle amid a heated on-air discussion about racism.

"I don't want to lose my true friend over this. I'm sorry for telling you to f**k off during the break, I'm sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air and I'm sorry for losing my temper with you," she wrote. “I felt shocked, scared and saddened by what felt like was a blind-sided attack. You know me. You know how I’ve always had your back. We’ve outlasted everyone on this show and that’s because we’ve always been a team and had each other’s backs. I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I’m here. Once again from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry. Is there anything You need from me or that I can do to help you heal? Love and respect always — Sharon.”

Osbourne claims she followed up with two other messages, including one saying she hoped they could "talk" and try to "heal," but they went unanswered.

Underwood addressed Osbourne's departure from the show in a three-part podcast called "Sharon Walks Away." In episode two, she was asked if she had spoken to Osbourne since the heated show which had Osbourne denying she was racist.

"No," Underwood replied — and she didn't correct a co-host's comment suggesting Osbourne was a liar for claiming in an interview that she had called Underwood.

"Listen — I've been looking through my phone," Underwood replied, as she seemed to scroll through her call log. "I've gone back as far as I can go."

Later in the podcast, Underwood said she did receive a text message from someone, not saying who, that read, "I understand what you're going through and I know you need your space." (Two of the texts Osbourne sent Underwood referred to "taking space."

During the podcast, Underwood was asked if she apologized to Osbourne for what transpired. "Any more apologies?" she answered, saying she apologized on air as well as after the show.

Underwood also denied producers gave her questions to "blindside," which Osbourne had claimed. She did say she was serving as moderator that day and received input from producers in how to order the questions. She said she knew before the show aired things may go sideways.

She also said she hasn't heard from any past co-hosts over the Osbourne drama. Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete, co-hosts during season one, both claimed Osbourne used racist and homophobic slurs while discussing fellow former co-hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert.

Underwood also said she and Osbourne were "fast friends" when they started working together during Season 2. They'd often text, and she'd get advice from Osbourne, a seasoned showbiz vet. So over the last few weeks she's questioned "why" this happened and "I'm going to say it: Why did [Osbourne] do to me? You're talking about 10 years sitting next to someone."

Underwood suggested that if Osbourne handled the aftermath differently, she may still be on the show. She also made it clear that she has no say in whether anyone gets hired or fired from the show, noting that's all up to execs.

After the March 10 show — during which Osbourne called for Underwood to "educate" her on racism during the heated discussion over Morgan saying Markle lied about experiencing racism — Osbourne issued an apology to the Black community. However, CBS called for an investigation into the show — and the show went on hiatus which was extended multiple times. Ultimately, CBS said Osbourne — who gave many interviews amid the investigation —would not be back, but framed it as she decided to leave.

Underwood said the show will return April 12 — and they will be live, presumably with remaining co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth — discussing what's transpired over the last month. Underwood said there may even be a replacement for Osbourne by then, noting the network likes five hosts.

She added that she hopes viewers — including those vowing to boycott after Osbourne's departure — give the show a chance, despite the latest bumps, noting that shakeups have often revitalized shows, including rival The View.

