Pete Davidson moves out of mom's basement weeks after intruder incident

Pete Davidson's mom is no longer his roommate. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star confirmed he moved out of the home he shared with her in Staten Island, New York.

Davidson, who often joked about living in his mom's basement, revealed the big news during a recent interview. "I just moved out of my mom's house," he said in a video that was uploaded to TikTok. "I'm fully out. I got a pad."

The comedian bought a $1.3 million house with his mom after his engagement to Ariana Grande ended.

"This year, she's not just my mom, she's also my roommate," Davidson joked on SNL in 2019. "I know what people think. They see you on TV and magazines and stuff and they think, 'That guy must have a place.' Nope."

Davidson's move comes weeks after a woman claiming to be his wife broke into his house and sat down at the kitchen table. She was arrested and the King of Staten Island star was granted a protection order.

It's a convenient time for Davidson to live on his own as he's rumored to be dating Bridgerton star, Phoebe Dynevor. A fan spotted the pair in a small English village where they were "holding hands and hugging each other."

