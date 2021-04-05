  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ben Affleck praises ex Jennifer Lopez: 'Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ben Affleck has nothing but nice things to say about former fiancée Jennifer Lopez. In fact, his recent quotes about the superstar have some fans hoping for Bennifer 2.0.

Affleck is among the many stars who spoke to InStyle about why she has been a dominant force in the entertainment industry for decades. While the actor pointed to Lopez's work ethic, he also had something funny to say about her J.Lo glow. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Gigli premiere in 2003. (Photo: WireImage)

"Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?" the 48-year-old Oscar winner quipped. "Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s…at best?"

Lopez reacted to that line, telling the magazine, "Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too."

The JLo Beauty founder, who said she's "in the best shape of my life" at 51, dated Affleck for two years. They ended their engagement in 2004. Affleck previously compared their relationship to Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor's, given the public and media's obsession with their romance. It's clear there's no bad blood between the pair and that Lopez's work ethic made a lasting impression on Affleck.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," he told InStyle. "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Affleck wasn't Lopez's only famous ex who had nice things to say about the superstar. Marc Anthony also talked about her incomparable work ethic.

"The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times," Anthony said of his ex-wife. "And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she'll say, 'You just don't see it yet.' Nine times out of 10, she'll nail it."

Anthony continued, "She's the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I've ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She's the original!"

Lopez is still engaged to Alex Rodriguez (although he didn't participate in the article), so an Affleck reunion seems to be off the table. 

The May 2021 issue of InStyle is available on newsstands, on Amazon and for digital download on April 16th.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • J.Lo's exes Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony open up about her in candid interview

    The actor and singer shared what Lopez is really like behind the scenes.

  • Ben Affleck Just Gave the Sweetest Interview About Jennifer Lopez

    We love a supportive ex!

  • Jennifer Lopez's exes Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck praise her career: 'She's the original!'

    While gracing the May cover of InStyle, Jennifer Lopez received words of support from her exes who agree she's "the hardest worker" out there.

  • Both Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony Still Have Major Love for J.Lo

    Jennifer Lopez's famous exes expressed their admiration for the superstar in a new interview.

  • Katy Perry Brings the Big Toe Sandal Trend to the Beach in a Striped Coverup With Her Daughter Daisy

    Celebs are loving this sandal trend.

  • Easter eggs a sign of defiance in Myanmar

    Photos obtained by Reuters and posted on social media on Easter Sunday (April 4) showed eggs painted with slogans like "Spring Revolution", "We need R2P" and "Save Myanmar", alongside symbols like the three-finger salute.The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist group monitoring casualties and arrests since the coup, said that the death toll from the crackdown had risen to 557 as of Saturday (April 3).Myanmar's military has cut wireless broadband and mobile data services, essentially shutting off most of Myanmar's citizens from internet access, though some messages and pictures were still able to be shared.

  • Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Spend Easter with Her Family, Kris Jenner Celebrates with Golf Gifts

    Kris Jenner said Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson were also on the golf course with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family

  • Watch the Kardashian-Jenner Kids' Adorable Easter Egg Hunt

    Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family celebrated Easter in Palm Springs. Scroll to read about their hoppy festivities.

  • Jennifer Lopez's Exes Ben Affleck & Marc Anthony Share What They Really Think Of Her

    No bad blood here! Jennifer Lopez, who graces the cover of InStyle's May issue, let her friends do most of the talking for the cover story, including her two famous exes. Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck both opened up about what they really think of her for the magazine's issue.

  • H.E.R. Releases New ‘Fight for You’ Music Video From ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    When director Shaka King was looking for an artist to deliver the end credit song for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” he went to Grammy winner H.E.R. Of the qualities that made her the perfect artist to complete the task, he says, “versatility in musicianship, soul, artistic and personal integrity. She’s a throwback.” King’s approach […]

  • Katharine McPhee Reveals the Tough Parenting Moment She's Not Ready For

    While new mom Katharine McPhee is calling motherhood her "greatest" job, the American Idol alum admits she "can't imagine" one particular parenting moment that's sure to come.

  • Ben Affleck Says Ex J.Lo Looks 'The Same As You Did In 2003' In Flirty Interview

    "Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too," Lopez said in response to her ex-fiancé.

  • Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Spent Easter Together

    Along with the rest of her family.

  • Hunter Biden: Past romance with Beau’s widow sparked by ‘overwhelming grief’

    ‘To me, it’s not something that is difficult to explain,’ said Biden, ‘because it came out of real overwhelming grief that we both shared.’ Hunter Biden, the embattled son of President Joe Biden, sat down for a rare, in-depth interview on CBS Sunday Morning to promote his new book, Beautiful Things, where he opened up about several topics. Biden even talked about the short-lived romance he had with his former sister-in-law, Hallie, in 2017, which was two years after the death of his brother, former Delaware National Guard Iraq War veteran and former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, to brain cancer.

  • Egypt’s first female shipmaster 'blamed' for Suez Canal blockage

    Marwa Elselehdar, 29, was the target of online rumours saying she was to blame for the ship running aground.

  • Fauci hits back at rightwing criticism and says attacks on him 'bizarre'

    Scientist forced to defend himself from attacks by Trump allies and says ‘I can’t be bothered with getting distracted’ Anthony Fauci, pictured here with Debora Birx, said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Anthony Fauci has described attacks on him from Republicans as “bizarre”, after a barrage of criticism from senior GOP figures. The infectious disease expert, who has led the US effort against Covid-19, was forced to defend himself after a former Trump official called him “the father of the actual virus” and the senator Lindsey Graham followed other Republicans in urging Fauci – Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to travel to the US-Mexico border. Speaking to Fox News, Fauci said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. “I’ve been a symbol to them of what they don’t like about anything that has to do with things that are contrary to them, anything outside of their own realm,” he said. In a flurry of tweets on Friday, Graham, from South Carolina, told Fauci: “You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super-spreader event in the nation.” Graham was referring to thousands of migrants being held in overcrowded conditions. The administration has said asylum seekers are tested for coronavirus on arrival in the US. It was unclear what Graham thought a Fauci visit would achieve. “It’s a little bit bizarre, I would say,” Fauci said. “I mean … Lindsey Graham, who I like, he’s … you know, he’s a good person, I’ve dealt with him very, very well over the years, you know, equating me with things that have to do at the border? I mean, I have nothing to do with the border. “Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Fauci, 80, has served seven presidents since 1984, leading the fight against Aids and HIV before emerging as the trusted public face of attempts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday Peter Navarro, who served in various roles under Donald Trump, launched a bizarre rant during an interview with Fox News. Asked about Fauci’s comment that his pursuit of a vaccine was “the best decision [I] ever made”, Navarro said: “Fauci is a sociopath and a liar. He had nothing to do with the vaccine. The father of the vaccine is Donald J Trump. “What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus.” Fauci responded, asking: “How bizarre is that? Think about it for a second. Isn’t that a little weird? I mean, come on.” Last week Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, accused Fauci of remaining silent over conditions at the border. An Alabama congressman also urged Fauci to get involved. In February Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, criticized Fauci, saying his job “is not to mislead or scare” the American public. Fauci demurred when asked to respond. “I am so busy trying to do some important things to preserve the health and the safety of the American people that I can’t be bothered with getting distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems,” he said.

  • Netflix Lost 31% of Market Share in the Last Year as Streaming Rivals Gained Ground | Charts

    After a year in which streaming became even more important to millions of Americans, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix still dominates the streaming universe in the U.S. But new data shared by Ampere Analysis with TheWrap shows that while Netflix holds 20% of the U.S. streaming market, its dominance over the rest of the streaming landscape has shrunk from 29% — a drop of nearly one third– as more services enter the market. Here’s a snapshot of the top streaming services in the U.S. and how their market share stacks up compared to the same time last year: Also Read: Inside Hollywood's Rush to Cash in on NFTs A few points worth mentioning: • Netflix’s U.S. market share has taken a hit in the last year — even as it added a company-record 36.58 million new accounts globally in 2020. Netflix’s U.S. market share has been sliced from 29% to 20% since the start of 2020; that’s a 31% drop in the last year. • In January, Netflix reported that it had 73.94 million subscribers in both the U.S. and Canada (Netflix always reports the two markets together); an estimated 7 million of those subscribers come from north of...Read original story Netflix Lost 31% of Market Share in the Last Year as Streaming Rivals Gained Ground | Charts At TheWrap