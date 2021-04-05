Ben Affleck praises ex Jennifer Lopez: 'Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?'

Ben Affleck has nothing but nice things to say about former fiancée Jennifer Lopez. In fact, his recent quotes about the superstar have some fans hoping for Bennifer 2.0.

Affleck is among the many stars who spoke to InStyle about why she has been a dominant force in the entertainment industry for decades. While the actor pointed to Lopez's work ethic, he also had something funny to say about her J.Lo glow.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Gigli premiere in 2003. (Photo: WireImage)

"Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?" the 48-year-old Oscar winner quipped. "Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s…at best?"

Lopez reacted to that line, telling the magazine, "Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too."

The JLo Beauty founder, who said she's "in the best shape of my life" at 51, dated Affleck for two years. They ended their engagement in 2004. Affleck previously compared their relationship to Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor's, given the public and media's obsession with their romance. It's clear there's no bad blood between the pair and that Lopez's work ethic made a lasting impression on Affleck.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," he told InStyle. "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Affleck wasn't Lopez's only famous ex who had nice things to say about the superstar. Marc Anthony also talked about her incomparable work ethic.

"The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times," Anthony said of his ex-wife. "And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she'll say, 'You just don't see it yet.' Nine times out of 10, she'll nail it."

Story continues

Anthony continued, "She's the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I've ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She's the original!"

Lopez is still engaged to Alex Rodriguez (although he didn't participate in the article), so an Affleck reunion seems to be off the table.

The May 2021 issue of InStyle is available on newsstands, on Amazon and for digital download on April 16th.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: