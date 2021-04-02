'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley says season 'wasn't edited' the way she expected

Clare Crawley opens up about the edit she received on The Bachelorette. (Photo: Getty Images)

Clare Crawley is opening up about what made her want to be The Bachelorette, sharing that she wanted women to relate to her vulnerability, although her experience didn't turn out quite as she had expected.

The 40-year-old, who starred in the franchise's latest season of The Bachelorette, had an unprecedentedly short time on the show before running away with her off-and-on again love Dale Moss. On Thursday, she shared a bit about her expectations for the season when doing an Instagram Live with Girl Powerful.

"One thing that propelled me to want to do The Bachelorette initially was to be able to show the imperfections of who we are. Not in a negative way, but the imperfections just in general of who we are and to be loved and to love ourselves regardless of that. And to set these standards for our heart regardless of that," she said. "I wanted to have the perfect fairytale be imperfect human beings and still be loved because of that."

Crawley went on to say "It didn't come out that way and it wasn’t edited that way," expressing some disappointment. Ultimately, she shared that she looks forward to other opportunities to share her authentic self, especially with young women who have been so impacted by seeing a part of her journey through "a glimpse of an edited television show," further explaining that it's not as easy to be herself on camera as it looks.

"Being on camera, I'll overthink it and get nervous sometimes. And I can be composed but I can get nervous. But all my friends are always like, 'I wish the public saw what kind of person you are and what a nerd and goofball you are just in our everyday life,'" she said. "Who cares? Do you. Be your awkward, funny, weird self."

