'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley blindsided by Dale Moss's breakup announcement: 'I am crushed'

It sounds like Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’s breakup is messier than he initially let on.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have ended their engagement after five months together — and the former Bachelorette is devastated. (Photo: ABC via Getty Images.)

Crawley, who got engaged to Moss on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, is breaking her silence about the sudden split. According to the hairdresser, she was shocked when her fiancé announced they were going their “separate ways” on Instagram this week. They were together about five months.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” Crawley wrote on Thursday. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.”

She continued, “This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother.”

Crawley’s mom is battling Alzheimer’s disease.

“It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right,” she said. “I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love.”

Crawley, 39, blew up her season of The Bachelorette in order to leave the show with Moss — who proposed after only two weeks. (She was ultimately replaced by Tayshia Adams.)

On Tuesday, Moss, 32, posted a seemingly amicable breakup statement on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he wrote. “We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together.”

Moss spoke to paparazzi after announcing the split, explaining, “it’s not the greatest situation.”

“But Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and this is the healthiest thing for us right now,” he said on Tuesday. When asked whether he and Crawley are on good terms, Moss replied, “Clare and I will be cool.”

Sounds like she begs to differ at the moment.

