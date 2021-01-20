Amanda Kloots cries first 'tears of joy' during Joe Biden's inauguration, 6 months after Nick Cordero's death

Amanda Kloots, here with late husband Nick Cordero in 2017, cried tears of joy for the first time since his death. (Photo: Getty Images)

Amanda Kloots was overcome with emotion as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office. The Talk co-host, who lost husband Nick Cordero from coronavirus complications in July, watched Wednesday’s inauguration with their 19-month-old son, Elvis.

“I have chills and am already crying,” she shared on her Instagram story as festivities got underway.

As Biden took his presidential oath, Kloots, 38, posted an image on social media.

“The first time I cried tears of JOY in 6 months,” she shared.

It’s been an emotional few months for the fitness instructor.

Cordero, an actor and Broadway star, died on July 5 at the age of 41, just four months after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Kloots shared regular updates about her husband’s journey with the virus, most of which occurred when he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Kloots, known for her positive attitude, has been open about her struggle with grief. Earlier this month, she shared with fans that she’s ready to “address the trauma” of her husband’s death.

“I think it’s because when the new year comes you want a clean slate or to forget about last year, esp 2020. But, I can't forget about last year and will not be able to wipe that slate clean,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I also think I am slightly scared of what can happen in a year, how much things can change.”

The daytime talk show host added, “I think everything I went through is finally catching up to me and I am finally ready to go to therapy to address the trauma.”

Kloots, who wed Cordero in 2017, has repeatedly stressed the importance of taking the coronavirus seriously as her husband was healthy with no known pre-existing conditions.

“I still can’t believe there are people that believe this disease is a hoax, something that won’t happen to them,” Kloots wrote last month. “COVID doesn’t care how old you are or if your [sic] a new dad and husband. When my heart breaks it’s because of seeing pictures like this, what Elvis will miss in his life because Nick is gone. Please wear a mask and take this seriously as the numbers rise daily.”

Kloots previously called former President Donald Trump’s attitude about COVID-19 “hurtful” and “disgraceful,” and expressed excitement after Biden’s victory in November.

