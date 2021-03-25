Pete Davidson and 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor fuel dating rumors

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor aren't doing much to quash those romance rumors. The Saturday Night Live star, 27, and Bridgerton actress, 25, were spotted "holding hands" by a fan in a small English village where Dynevor is filming The Colour Room.

Schoolgirl Tilly Wagg saw the actors walking together outside of her home in Caverswall, Staffordshire on Sunday afternoon. The 14-year-old told local news site StokeonTrentLive, "They walked past our house and we saw them holding hands and hugging each other."

"I walked up to him and asked him if it was Pete Davidson and he said 'no' in an English accent but then later he said 'I'm just kidding' in an American accent. It was quite funny," Wagg recalled. (She took a selfie with Davidson, which she provided to the outlet.)

Pete Davidson might be dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. (Photo: Getty Images)

"They were really nice and lovely," Wagg said of Davidson and Dynevor. "It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together."

Earlier this week, Page Six reported the comedian was "spending time" with Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's smash hit. They were spotted together in New York, where Dynevor films Younger, last month.

Davidson is known for his high-profile romances, including, Cazzie David, Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber. Dynevor was linked to her Bridgerton co-star, Regé-Jean Page, but that appeared to be wishful thinking on the part of fans.

Reps for Davidson and Dynevor have not responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

