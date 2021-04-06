Khloé Kardashian praised for unedited bikini pic — but KarJenners don't want you to see it

Khloe Kardashian, photographed here in 2018, had a photo shared over the weekend without her permission.
Khloe Kardashian, photographed here in 2018, had a photo shared of herself over the weekend without her permission. (Photo: WireImage)

The Kardashians are threatening legal action after a photo of Khloé Kardashian in a bikini was posted "by mistake" on Instagram over the weekend. 

The picture in question shows Khloé smiling poolside in Palm Springs, Calif., and was mostly unedited. It was quickly taken down, but not before screenshots went viral on social media. Some Twitter accounts that shared the image were suspended, facing legal threats if the photo was not removed.

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in statement. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

The move from Team Kardashian left some on social media stunned. Many people praised how "beautiful" and "natural" Khloé looks in the image, which is not heavily edited like most KarJenner pics.

Khloé shared plenty of bikini photos from Easter weekend, but fans preferred the unfiltered shot.

The debacle put Twitter's questionable policies back in the spotlight, too. Many users called out the company for how quickly some accounts were suspended for sharing the image, while online harassment remains an issue. 

Khloé has yet to publicly address the situation.

