Khloé Kardashian praised for unedited bikini pic — but KarJenners don't want you to see it

Khloe Kardashian, photographed here in 2018, had a photo shared of herself over the weekend without her permission. (Photo: WireImage)

The Kardashians are threatening legal action after a photo of Khloé Kardashian in a bikini was posted "by mistake" on Instagram over the weekend.

The picture in question shows Khloé smiling poolside in Palm Springs, Calif., and was mostly unedited. It was quickly taken down, but not before screenshots went viral on social media. Some Twitter accounts that shared the image were suspended, facing legal threats if the photo was not removed.

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in statement. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

The move from Team Kardashian left some on social media stunned. Many people praised how "beautiful" and "natural" Khloé looks in the image, which is not heavily edited like most KarJenner pics.

@khloekardashian I loved the unedited picture of you it’s real and beautiful without the editing — Jessica (@jessvancleave) April 6, 2021

Girl I’m just saying that unfiltered photo is one of your best yet. @khloekardashian like S T U N N I N G. Own it! — potato (@stacetater) April 6, 2021

Anyone else see that raw unfiltered picture of @khloekardashian ? She looked good without all the photoshop. — 👑 (@__C0leWorld) April 6, 2021

We a Stan for the natural @khloekardashian 🙌🏻 — kelsey (@KelseySmart2) April 6, 2021

Khloé shared plenty of bikini photos from Easter weekend, but fans preferred the unfiltered shot.

Just wanted to say, that unedited picture of you that y'all tried so hard to take down and hide, it was fire. That was real and unedited fire. Your body looked great, your suit was cute, and your face was beautiful. This is a great pic, but the unedited one was phenomenal 👌🏼 — Kermit The Sad (@KermitTheSad1) April 6, 2021

The debacle put Twitter's questionable policies back in the spotlight, too. Many users called out the company for how quickly some accounts were suspended for sharing the image, while online harassment remains an issue.

The swiftness at which @Twitter can remove photos Khloe Kardashian finds unflattering and ban accounts for posting them while leaving female journalists and other ~plebes~ to fend for themselves against literal death and r*pe threats is honestly... deeply disturbing to me. — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) April 6, 2021

I use to think I would get suspended for the things I said about Trump,but nope...it’s gonna because I posted a pic of @khloekardashian that hadn’t been photoshopped yet. Nothing says BODY POSITIVE (her brand motto) like this tactic of hers. — JEN, PROUD QUEER LEFTIST RESISTER in TN 🌈❄️💋😂 (@JennaForTruth) April 6, 2021

I literally got my account suspended for posting an unedited, natural photo of Khloe Kardashian. they are trying to scrub the internet clean of the photo. Where was this energy when Rob was posting revenge porn of Blac Chyna?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Jimbo (@BugattiJimbo) April 6, 2021

Khloé has yet to publicly address the situation.

