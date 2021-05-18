Ellen DeGeneres mocked during in memoriam segment of 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted'

Monday's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted was full of jokes and jabs — right down to the "in memoriam" mocking Ellen DeGeneres over her workplace toxicity scandal.

Host Nikki Glaser introduced what's normally a serious and poignant segment at awards shows, paying tribute to stars who died over the last year. MTV's wasn't — and it called out DeGeneres for her "reign of terror" at the helm of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, among things.

(Screenshot: MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted)

"I'd now like to take a somber-slash-awkward moment to acknowledge all that we've lost in the world of unscripted entertainment this year," Glaser said leading to the mock tribute.

Within the remembrances was a photo of DeGeneres with the words "Ellen's Reign of Terror" and the year the show debuted (2003) as well as the year (2021) that she announced she'd be ending it.

Last week, DeGeneres announced the 19th season, which will actually end in 2022, would be her last. This season the show has struggled in the ratings, losing one million viewers, in the wake of last summer's workplace toxicity scandal. Multiple reports detailed a troubling culture at the show, including an environment of intimidation, fear, racial insensitivity and sexual misconduct. An internal investigation led to three producers being fired.

DeGeneres, 63, who has pushed a public mantra of "be kind" spoke out about her decision to end the show last week. She said the toxic workplace allegations — also including claims that staff members were told not to look her in the eye — and ratings slide were not factors in her decision to end the show. She said she wants a new "challenge." However, she discussed the allegations in-depth, saying they felt like an "orchestrated" and "coordinated" attack, but not saying by whom. She also called them "misogynistic."

Also mocked by MTV during the segment was The Bachelor's Chris Harrison, who stepped down as host of the dating show over a racism controversy, Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Giudice, who was deported after he was released from prison and Keeping Up With the Kardashians's Scott Disick for dating teenagers.

(Screenshot: "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted 2021)

(Screenshot: "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted 2021)

(Screenshot: "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted 2021)

The awards show aired over two nights this year. The first part took place Sunday and was hosted by Leslie Jones.

