Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade returns to YouTube after college admissions scandal: ‘I just want to move on and do better’

Kerry Justich
·4 min read
Olivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after college admissions scandal. (Photo: Getty Images)
Olivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after college admissions scandal. (Photo: Getty Images)

Nearly two years after posting her last vlog, Olivia Jade Giannulli is returning to her YouTube channel to give her 1.86 million subscribers a peek into her daily life.

The influencer daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli took a hiatus from all social media for six months after her parents’ involvement in the college admission scandal was revealed. But after a steady return to Instagram, a false start on YouTube in 2019 and an interview on Red Table Talk, the 21-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Dec. 29 to ask if her followers would like to see a new vlog. On Thursday afternoon, “daily vlog x olivia jade” was released.

“I am really excited because obviously I haven’t filmed in a really long time and I’m just grateful to be back on YouTube and I’m really excited for you guys to watch this video. I wanted to film this little intro part just because I didn’t want to like just start the vlog and me not address anything,” she said at the beginning of the video. “Obviously did my Red Table Talk interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you’re like, why are you back? You can go watch that interview. I think I kind of disclosed what I thought I needed to say on there.”

Olivia added an editor’s note to say, “I don’t mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way Just for my own mental sanity, I don’t want to keep rehashing things. I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back and do what I love, which is YouTube. So you don’t have to watch, nobody’s forcing you.”

She also provided a disclaimer to explain that a portion of the ad revenue she makes off of all videos going forward will be donated to “a charity I work with and really admire.” No other details about the charity were offered.

The video is the first released on the Olivia Jade YouTube channel in just over a year, after the influencer, who once posted weekly videos, attempted to return to her page in late 2019. Her last regular video — a clothing haul — was posted on March 11, 2019, just one day before her parents were charged with possible mail fraud. On December 1, 2019, nine months later, Jade released a video titled “hi again” announcing that she was likely going to start creating content again.

“I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about and I really like to do,” she said at the time. She also noted that she wasn’t legally allowed to talk about the lawsuit that her parents were embroiled in. “I debated for like seven or eight months, well if I can’t talk about it is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything? I want to come back because I want to come back.”

On December 17, 2019, Olivia posted another video sharing her everyday makeup routine. The video was the last published on her YouTube channel until now.

While Olivia kept a low profile throughout her parents’ court proceedings, aside from posting selfies on Instagram, the influencer made an appearance on Red Table Talk on December 8, 2020 to break her silence. “I was not fully aware of what was going on,” she told the women of her admission to the University of Southern California. “I felt so ashamed and embarrassed.”

At the time of the interview, both of Olivia’s parents were in prison for participating in the nationwide bribery scheme. Loughlin has since been released after completing the two months of incarceration as part of her sentence, while Mossimo is still serving his five-month sentence after surrendering on Nov. 19.

Olivia said that her parents going to prison was “necessary for us to move on and move forward.” As for her own life and career, the influencer shared that she was ready for a new start.

“What’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never be given a second chance,” she said on the Facebook Watch show. “I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Latest Stories

  • 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin regrets not talking politics, told Matt James to ask the women who they voted for

    Former "Bachelorette" lead Becca Kufrin gave new "Bachelor" Matt James this very poignant advice.

  • Hurry, these stellar Bose wireless earbuds are $40 off: 'Best earbuds ever'

    Water-resistant and sweat-proof, they’re a perfect motivator to keep your exercise game on track all year long.

  • Could 'The Office' be remade today? The cast and creator weigh in

    Given the show’s continued popularity, The Office seems like a prime candidate for the reboot treatment. But none other than series star Steve Carell has preemptively cast cold water on that idea, speculating that the show wouldn’t fly in today’s climate.

  • Dustin Diamond completes first round of chemo amid stage IV small cell carcinoma diagnosis

    A rep for the "Saved By the Bell" alum, 44, tells Yahoo Entertainment that tests have determined the former child star has stage IV small cell carcinoma cancer after his initial cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

  • Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Movie ‘Bios’ Gets New Release Date

    “Bios,” an upcoming sci-fi movie starring Tom Hanks and a pup named Goodyear, has been delayed. The movie, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, was initially scheduled for April 16, 2021. It has been pushed back by four months and will now open on Aug. 13. “Bios” is taking the place of an untitled Blumhouse […]

  • Superman & Lois return to Smallville in epic new trailer

    The iconic couple faces lost jobs, anxious teens, and a mysterious foe in the CW superhero drama's new trailer.

  • Salt-N-Pepa talk new biopic, why Pepa's daughter didn’t get the part and the real story behind those famous jackets

    The rap pioneers' movie chronicles "being a female in music in a male-dominated, not just genre, but world," and how they "didn't become a tragic story."

  • Christina Ricci obtains restraining order against estranged husband James Heerdegen citing 'physical and emotional abuse'

    Christina Ricci has obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, James Heerdegen, citing "severe physical and emotional abuse."

  • 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley blindsided by Dale Moss's breakup announcement: 'I am crushed'

    "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," Clare Crawley says.

  • George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer Reunite for ‘One Fine Day’ 25th Anniversary

    George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”) and Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. In Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky,” George Clooney — also the film’s director and producer — plays dying scientist Augustine Lofthouse. The year is 2049, the setting […]

  • Netflix Buys Lord and Miller Animated Film ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’ From Sony

    Sony Pictures has sold “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” an original animated family film from producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, to Netflix. At one point, Sony changed the name from “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” to “Connected,” but it has reverted back to its original title. Sony had planned to release the film theatrically […]

  • ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Focuses on This Bridgerton Sibling’s Love Story

    (Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Bridgerton” Season 1 through its finale.) Netflix’s “Bridgerton” has been a hit for the streaming service since the Shonda Rhimes-produced romance series debuted on Christmas Day, but up until today, fans were waiting to find out if there would be more. And following Thursday’s announcement that the show has finally been renewed for Season 2, TheWrap thought we’d give all of you adoring “Bridgerton” viewers the scoop on what the new batch of episodes will be about. What you probably know by now is that the first season of “Bridgerton” was adapted by series creator Chris Van Dusen from author Julia Quinn’s novel, “The Duke and I,” which follows the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor on the series) and Simon Basset a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). But what you might not know is that book is the first in a series of eight, each one devoted to a different Bridgerton sibling. Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix So while “Bridgerton” Season 1 focuses heavily on Daphne and Simon’s romance — and their happy ending — Van Dusen told TheWrap in December that he would, ultimately, like to explore the stories of all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters. And it just so happens that is what the show will be doing in its second season, which goes into production this spring and focuses on the love life of Daphne’s brother, Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, who is played by Jonathan Bailey on “Bridgerton.” This means Van Dusen and Rhimes are keeping in step with the order of Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels, as Book 2, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” is all about Anthony. Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Plans and Lady Whistledown-Identity Easter Eggs Here’s the description for “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” from Quinn’s “Bridgerton Collection Volume 1”: “The season has opened for the year of 1814, and there is little reason to hope that we will see any noticeable change from 1813. The ranks of society are once again filled with Ambitious Mamas, whose only aim is to see their Darling Daughters married off to Determined Bachelors. Discussion amongst the Mamas fingers Lord Bridgerton as this year’s most eligible catch, and indeed, if the poor man’s hair looks ruffled and windblown, it is because he cannot go anywhere without some young miss batting her eyelashes with such vigor and speed as to create a breeze of hurricane force. Perhaps the only young lady not interested in Lord Bridgerton is Miss Katharine Sheffield, and in fact, her demeanor toward the viscount occasionally borders on the hostile. And that is why, Dear Reader, This Author feels a match between Anthony Bridgerton and Miss Sheffield would be just the thing to enliven an otherwise ordinary season. – Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, 13 April 1814” In case you were wondering, here is the chronological breakdown for Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels: Anthony – Book 2, “The Viscount Who Loved Me” Benedict – Book 3, “An Offer From a Gentleman” Colin – Book 4, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” Daphne – Book 1, “The Duke and I” Eloise – Book 5, “To Sir Phillip, With Love” Francesca – Book 6, “When He Was Wicked” Gregory – Book 8, “On the Way to the Wedding” Hyacinth – Book 7, “It’s in His Kiss” If TheWrap’s dear readers would like to find out more about what Van Dusen is planning for Season 2 — and beyond — they can head over here. Read original story ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Focuses on This Bridgerton Sibling’s Love Story At TheWrap

  • Bridgerton Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Bridgerton season 1 follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits

  • Glastonbury Festival Canceled for Second Year in a Row Due to Pandemic Concerns

    The 2021 edition of the iconic festival, just like last year, will not move forward as originally planned. Organizers said 2021 is another "fallow" year.

  • Dave Chappelle photobombs couple's 'first look' wedding pictures

    Chappelle surprised the couple and then posed for their pictures as a way to add to their special day.

  • Josh Hartnett Confirms He and Tamsin Egerton Welcomed Baby No. 3

    In a new interview, Josh Hartnett revealed he's a "father of three" after welcoming a third baby with longtime love Tamsin Egerton in late 2019.

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman reveals she used a 'Hamilton' song to help beat speech impediment

    Gorman inserted “Hamilton” references in her poem because its part in her speech pathology and its cultural significance.

  • Former Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton unite on 'Celebrating America' inauguration special: 'We're at our best when we're all moving in the same direction'

    Host Tom Hanks proclaimed, “When our former presidents unite like that, much of the rest of the world must marvel at what America is, at what Americans can do.”

  • 'The Masked Dancer' Cricket is a 17-time Grammy-nominated '90s singer

    Interestingly, the folks at Fox had been trying to get this star to compete on 'The Masked Singer' for several seasons.

  • Chrissy Teigen says it's 'incredible' to be at Joe Biden's inauguration sober: 'A different world for me'

    "Everything is new and better," Chrissy Teigen shared of her newfound sobriety.