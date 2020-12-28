Lori Loughlin released from prison after completing sentence for college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin has served her prison time in the college admissions scandal.

The Full House alum, 56, put a check mark next to the two months of incarceration she had to complete as part of her sentence. She was released from Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin in California on Monday. It was 60 days after she surrendered on Oct. 30, and she will be home to ring in the new year with her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli.

Lori Loughlin — with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left, leaving court in 2019 — has completed federal prison time. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

“Lori Loughlin has [been] released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin in Dublin, California on December 28, 2020,” prison spokesperson Sally Swarts tells Yahoo Entertainment. “She is no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons. For privacy, safety and security reasons, we cannot discuss release plans for any inmate.”

Lori Loughlin, prisoner 77827-112, was released from Dublin, FCI in California on Dec. 28 after serving two months for the college admissions scandal. (Screenshot: bop.gov)

While Loughlin was in prison, daughter Olivia Jade broke her silence about the scandal in an interview on Red Table Talk. The 21-year-old influencer, who had not spoken to her mother in prison at the time of the interview, was apologetic, but said she hopes her family gets a “second chance.”

After fighting the charges for more than a year, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, both agreed to plead guilty in the scam, which saw them pay $500,000 to college admissions fixer William “Rick” Singer to get their YouTube star daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither participating in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli were sentenced in August.

Loughlin, who surrendered early to do her time, will now serve two years of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service. She previously paid a fine of $150,000, which was due within 60 days of sentencing.

One person she won’t see now that she’s sprung is her husband since 1997. The fashion designer, who was given a slightly harsher sentence for his bigger role in the scam, waited to surrender, because they had until Nov. 19. If he serves his full five months in prison, at FCI Lompoc, that puts his release in April. So far, Giannulli has been in COVID-19-related protective custody.

Before she surrendered, a Loughlin insider said the actress just wanted to put the prison time behind her, so she could head into the new year with a clean slate.

“She is going to set her jaw and do her time. Of course she’s dreading it, but she’s resigned that it’s the way to get this behind her,” a source told People magazine. “She’s already thinking about how 2021 will be better for her, and she’ll be able to move forward."

A Loughlin source subsequently denied to Yahoo Entertainment that Loughlin was “a wreck” in prison.

Felicity Huffman, the other celebrity face of the college admissions scandal, pleaded guilty early on in 2019 and wrapped up her two weeks in prison that year. She has since completed the entire sentence, including the year of supervised probation. It was recently announced she’ll be making her acting comeback in an ABC comedy about baseball called Peanut Butter Falcon.

