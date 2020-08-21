Lori Loughlin sentencing: Husband Mossimo Giannulli gets 5 months in prison as it's revealed he took infamous rowing pictures

Sentences are being handed down to Full House star Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

Giannulli faced Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton first on Friday morning to receive his sentence for his involvement in the widespread scam; it saw him and his wife plead guilty to paying $500,000 to college admissions fixer William “Rick” Singer to get their YouTube star daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

The hearing took place remotely, with the designer calling in to the Boston federal court. Gorton agreed to the sentence the government had recommended in the plea deal: five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and two years of supervised release for Giannulli, who prosecutors said had a larger role in the scheme than his wife.

Giannulli, who had faced up to 50 years in prison on the various charges, must report to prison within 90 days, so by Nov. 19. The judge would be recommending one near the couple’s California home. Lompoc was mentioned — it’s a low-security men’s prison northwest of Los Angeles.

While sentencing him, Gorton said to Giannulli, “You have plead guilty and now stand convicted motivated by hubris — and that is defined as ‘wanton arrogance resulting from excessive pride.’ That is not something in which I usually am concerned when I have to sentence someone in this courtroom. I see lots of drug dealers, gun runners and people who committed violent crimes who have grown up without role models, sometimes having been abused themselves and living in squalid conditions and did not know better. That’s not so with you, Mr. Giannulli,” who, he said, “did know better.”

He said Giannulli was part of a “breathtaking fraud on our system of education and involved your wife and two daughters in cheating and faking their ways into a prestigious university. You were not stealing bread to feed your family. You have no excuse for your crime.”

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin, pictured last year, are being sentenced Friday, virtually, in the college admissions scandal. (Photo: AP Foto/Steven Senne, Archivo)

Giannulli spoke briefly saying, “I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” coming off as emotional as he spoke. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I’m ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons i learned from this experience.”

Earlier, prosecutors talked about Giannulli’s “complete disregard for right and wrong” and allowing “his daughters to become complicit” in the scam by getting them to lie about being coxswain, getting them to pose for fake rowing photos and copying them on emails about the crimes. They spoke about his privilege and entitled attitude as he stormed into his daughter’s high school guidance counselor’s office to intimidate the counselor, who became suspicious.

When Giannulli’s attorney spoke, it was a lot about his modest upbringing and saying his “top priority is his children.” Calling him a “good man who made terrible mistakes,” he said Giannulli wanted his daughters to get into good schools and noted they had good grades and test scores outside of the scandal. The attorney also spoke of the infamous staged rowing photos which showed the girls posing on ERG machines to look like real crew members, acknowledging that Giannulli was the one who snapped the photos.

The attorney said “Moss” deeply regret “bringing his wife into the scheme” and the daughters, who they say have been bullied on social media and in person. The attorney also said Giannulli and Loughlin have unfairly become the face of the scandal, noting that would be discussed more at Loughlin’s sentence. She faces the judge at 2:30 p.m. ET.