Olivia Jade posts Mother's Day tribute to mom Lori Loughlin: 'You are the best'

Olivia Jade was among the countless folks paying tribute to Mom on Instagram this Mother's Day. On Sunday the 21-year-old YouTuber and influencer posted what appeared to be an old black-and-white photo of her mother, actress Lori Loughlin, writing, "You are the best. Period."

The post comes five months after Loughlin, 56, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin in California in late December after serving 60 days in prison. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli both pleaded guilty for taking part in "Operation Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, in which they paid William "Rick" Singer $500,000 to get daughters Olivia and Bella, 22, accepted to the University of Southern California under the guise of being crew recruits, though neither played the sport. Giannulli, 57, completed his 5-month sentence on April 16, two weeks after being released to home confinement.

Loughlin, who is expected to undergo two years of supervised release and completed 100 hours of community service earlier this year, also got a Mother's Day shoutout from her oldest child, Bella, who shared a series of photos featuring the Full House star with her daughters during their childhood.

In December, shortly before her mother's release, Olivia Jade made an appearance on Red Table Talk in which she defended her parents as "good people."

"I’m not trying to victimize myself,” she told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, a.k.a. "Gammy." “I don’t want pity, I don’t deserve pity. We messed up.”

She added, “I think that what hasn’t been super public is that there is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened is wrong. I think every single person in my family can be like, ‘That was messed up. That was a big mistake.’ But I think what’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never be given a second chance. I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”

She also spoke out about being "publicly shamed" in a TikTok post shared in March.

"I think we're all very quick to judge," the beauty vlogger said. "I think we're all very quick to put people down. And I just want people to remember, if your feelings are hurting, if they're valid to you, they're valid. And it doesn't matter if someone is going through worse. You're allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn't take away from somebody else, and that shouldn't take away from you. We're all human beings."

