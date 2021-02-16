Lori Loughlin gets passport back after serving prison sentence in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin is getting her passport back now that she's completed her prison term portion of her sentence in the college admissions scandal.

Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton approved the request on Friday, a court filing obtained by Yahoo Entertainment shows, as a result of Loughlin serving her two months of incarceration and paying the $150,000 fine.

The Full House actress, 56, surrendered the travel document on March 27, 2019 — after being indicted in the scam, which saw wealthy parents — including her and husband Mossimo Giannulli — paying disgraced college admissions fixer William “Rick” Singer to get their kids into elite colleges by passing them off as sports recruits and/or fixing their standardized test scores. After fighting the charges for more than a year, the couple pleaded guilty and were sentenced in August. Loughlin served her two months of jail time at FCI Dublin in California, and has been out since Dec. 28.

According to Us Weekly, Loughlin has completed her 100 hours of community service earlier this month. She was working with children with learning disabilities as well as Project Angel Food. What remains of her sentence is the two years of supervised release, which began after her prison sentence was completed in full.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, behind her at left, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Loughlin's fashion designer husband remains in prison, serving a five-month term for his larger role in the scheme, which saw their social media star daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, be accepted at the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither participating in the sport. The sisters have since dropped out — with Olivia Jade returning to her lucrative YouTube career creating makeup tutorials.

Giannulli tried to get an early release from Lompoc USP in California, citing the coronavirus pandemic, but it was denied. He's expected to be released on April 17.

Loughlin has given no interviews about her involvement in the high-profile scheme. At the sentencing, she told the judge, “I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.”

A Loughlin insider told People magazine she would "love to act again" when this is all behind her. However, “Lori is still in the moment of enjoying being back at home... It seems Lori will put everything on hold until Mossimo is home. She isn't really thinking about anything else” beyond being reunited with her husband.

Loughlin was fired from Fuller House as well as Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart amid the scandal.

