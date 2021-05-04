Lady Gaga dognapping case: Prosecutors claim suspects didn’t know dogs belonged to star

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Lady Gaga (L) performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today&#39;s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)
The felony complaint in the Lady Gaga dognapping case, filed by prosecutors Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, provides new details about the attack. (Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

New details have emerged in the Lady Gaga dognapping case.

Late last week, five arrests were made in the shooting of the star's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and theft of her French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji — and the felony complaint now offers details about the circumstances around the violent crime.

Three men— James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27, who were all arrested on Feb. 27 — drove around the Hollywood, West Hollywood and San Fernando Valley sections of Los Angeles in a white sedan on on Feb. 24 “looking for French bulldogs,” states the complaint, obtained by the Associated Press.

Gaga&#39;s dog walker and friend Ryan Fischer recovering from the shooting. (Photo: saintrocque via Instagram)
Gaga's dog walker and friend Ryan Fischer was shot trying protect the three dogs — two of which were snatched during the incident. (Photo: saintrocque via Instagram)

The trio, who apparently have gang ties, were unaware the dogs belonged to the star, who was in Italy shooting a movie. They saw Fischer with the three dogs — also including Asia — on busy Sunset Boulevard, where he stopped at Almor Wine & Spirits, and they followed him to the secluded side street where the attack occurred. They turned off the sedan's headlights as they crept up on him. 

Jackson and White were the ones who jumped out and attacked Fischer, snatching Frenchies Koji and Gustav while Asia escaped, in a violent and bloody struggle caught on security footage. Prosecutors allege that the men hit and choked Fischer before Jackson shot him with a semiautomatic gun. They then the fled with the two dogs, which are a breed of great value. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Jackson, White and Whaley were all charged with one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Accused triggerman Jackson also faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White also faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. 

They have all pleaded not guilty and are due back in court May 11.

The two others charged — White’s father, Harold White, 40, and his girlfriend Jennifer McBride, 50 — became involved after the fact, prosecutors claim. The pair allegedly helped the younger White avoid arrest, and McBride was the one who returned the dogs to the police on Feb. 26, after the crime made headlines around the world and Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) offered a $500,000 reward.

American singer and actress Lady Gaga in Piazza del Duomo on the set of the film House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott. Milan (Italy), March 11th, 2021 (Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Lady Gaga on the set of House of Gucci in Milan in March. (Photo: Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

McBride claimed she found the dogs tied to a pole and asked about the reward. Police advised Gaga not to pay the money until McBride was cleared — and she apparently never was.  

McBride and Harold are charged with one count each of being accessories after the crime. She's also charged with receiving stolen property valued above $950; Harold was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm.

The three men in the car remain in jail. Jackson's bail is set at $3,030,000 while White's is at $1,050,000 and Whaley’s is $1.1 million.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Victoria Wilson presides over the April 29th arraignment of several people arrested in connection with the theft of Lady Gaga&#39;s dog and shooting of her dog walker. (Photo: Damian Dovarganes / POOL / AFP)
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Victoria Wilson presides over the April 29th arraignment of several people arrested in connection with the theft of Lady Gaga's dog and shooting of her dog walker. (Photo: Damian Dovarganes / POOL / AFP)

Harold, who prosecutors also claim is a gang member, was released on bond Saturday. McBride was released on bond Monday.

Gaga and Fischer have not addressed the arrests publicly, but her father, Joe Germanotta, has.

“Hopefully, the prosecutors won't let them back out on the street again," he told the Daily Beast.

Germanotta, a restaurateur, said he suspected McBride's story was bogus from the start. That's because a member of the dognapping crew first called the reward hotline Gaga established, rather than going to police.

“I thought it was extremely unusual that when somebody finds a dog, the first thing they think to do is call a phone number, not 911 or 311,” he said. “I just thought it was fishy as hell.”

Fischer — the longtime caretaker of Gaga's dogs — spent several weeks in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. Soon after being released, he had to be re-hospitalized with a collapsed lung. He's now back out again and "working through trauma" after his “very close call with death."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • These celeb-approved disposable face masks are on sale for 25% off, just in time for Mother’s Day

    Prices start at just $14 for a pack of 10 stylish masks.

  • Why Texas' 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary may be a key fight for the future of the party

    Some Texas Republicans view the 2022 Texas gubernatorial GOP primary as a "critical juncture in the fight for the future" of the Republican Party, The New York Times reports. There's some speculation that the primaries could turn into a legitimate battleground, a smaller version of the split between former President Donald Trump's contingent within the GOP and the party's more traditional wing. The incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) gets along well with Trump, but his COVID-19 requirements throughout the pandemic have led to some skepticism about where he stands in the eyes of Republican voters, who may back someone more closely aligned with the former president. Luke Macias, a consultant who has worked with many of Texas' conservative legislators, told the Times that Abbott "comes from the George W. Bush-John McCain-Mitt Romney school of Republicans who have run a pretty successful con game where you don't actually need to provide tangible policy results in order to run on a conservative platform. And Trump messed that up. What you're seeing now is this shift of Republicans, saying 'We know exactly what we're looking for.'" Texas' Trump-allied Attorney General Ken Paxton, meanwhile, wouldn't commit to supporting Abbott in a primary, which he told the Times consists of candidates "running their own race." "I don't think he supports me; I don't support him," Paxton told the Times (he later denied the comments on Tuesday after the Times article was published.) Abbott still has strong support, however; Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, whom the Times notes "has endured intermittent friction" with the governor, took himself out of the running and said he hopes no one challenges him. Read more about the state of the Texas GOP at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesFox News' Tucker Carlson is on the warpath against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthy sounds increasingly likely to punish Liz Cheney

  • Lowry leads depleted Raptors past Lakers; LeBron exits early

    The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt another disappointing loss, this time by the short-handed Toronto Raptors. James left with 6:42 to play as the Raptors defeated the Lakers 121-114 on Sunday night. Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said it was a precautionary move to pull James in his second game back after missing 20 because of a sprained right ankle.

  • RaeLynn Is Pregnant! Country Singer Expecting First Baby, a Daughter: 'The Best Birthday Present'

    The Voice alum RaeLynn and husband Josh Davis tied the knot in 2016

  • Song Joong Ki apologises for 'Chinese bibimbap' product placement in Vincenzo

    Song Joong Ki, who plays a ruthless Mafia consigliere in Vincenzo, has personally apologised for the controversy over the product placement in the K-drama series.

  • Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral TikTok of Him Leaving an IHOP: 'For the Record'

    In the video, a hostess informs Adam Sandler that it'll be a 30-minute wait for a table, not realizing it was the actor behind the face mask until after he left

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to release 1st children's book

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is releasing her first children’s book, one rooted in the relationship between Prince Harry and their son, Archie. Random House Children’s Books announced Tuesday that “The Bench” will be released June 8. It is illustrated by award-winning illustrator Christian Robinson and Meghan will narrate the audiobook edition.

  • Teen Wolf 's Arden Cho Opens Up About Being a Hate Crime Survivor

    The proud Korean-American also reveals she was "shocked" Teen Wolf would "go Asian" with her casting, and discusses the need for allyship in E! News' AAPI Heritage Month Ones to Watch series.

  • How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it

    Companies that hire child care workers, gas station clerks, restaurant servers and security guards are among the businesses most likely to get caught cheating their employees, according to a Center for Public Integrity analysis of minimum wage and overtime violations from the U.S. Department of Labor. People like Danielle Wynne, a $10-an-hour convenience store clerk in Florida who said her boss ordered her to work off the clock, and Ruth Palacios, a janitor from Mexico who earned less than the minimum wage to disinfect a New York City hospital at the height of the pandemic. The Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division, which investigates federal wage-theft complaints, rarely penalizes repeat offenders, according to a review of data from the division.

  • DNA Test in 1993 Arkansas Killing Reveals Genetic Material of Someone Other Than the Black Man Who Was Executed for the Crime

    So many horrific things happen in America’s courts that’s it’s amazing so many people believe we have a fair, just and totally not racist legal system. We’ve seen countless stories about Black men serving time for decades only to be found innocent years later. In Arkansas, DNA testing has revealed genetic material of an “unknown male” instead of the Black man who was executed for a 1993 murder.

  • Director Suggests Netflix’s Oscar-Winning Police Brutality Film ‘Two Distant Strangers’ Copied Her Idea

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Tik TokWhile 2020 will historically be remembered as the year a catastrophic and deadly worldwide pandemic took hold, it will also serve as a time when America faced a long-overdue reckoning over racial injustice, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.Nationwide protests broke out over the murders of unarmed Black men and women at the hands of police, bringing a conversation about police brutality, racial stereotyping, and systematic racism to the fore.That’s why it came as no surprise that the powerful short film Two Distant Strangers won an Academy Award at this year’s Oscars. The 30-minute movie, which is now streaming on Netflix, told the story of a young Black man (rapper Joey Bada$$) being forced to relive the day he’s killed by a white police officer over and over again, employing different tactics to avoid the wrath of a man who’s supposed to protect him.The film was a direct response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, and so many others, writer and co-director Travon Free explained to REVOLT in March. He was tired of repeatedly “seeing stories about Black people who were being killed by the police over and over again, and having to relive the outrage, and the sadness, and the grief, and then the acceptance of those events over and over again.”“One particular day it just kind of occurred to me… that sparked the idea of [what does that] look like on paper—on film?”But a similar story had already been told by filmmaker Cynthia Kao—who has since made a viral TikTok video about how media company NowThis News reached out to her about sharing her film on its social media pages, only to learn months later that it was involved in making Two Distant Strangers.Is Rapper Blueface’s OnlyFans ‘Cult’ Exploiting Young Women?Kao, who previously worked as a writer on TruTV’s Adam Ruins Everything, told The Daily Beast via Twitter DM that her “jaw dropped” when she saw NowThis in the film’s opening credits, adding that she’d “love to know what happened.”However, she declined to comment on whether she had reached out to NowThis, or if anyone from the company or Two Distant Strangers had reached out to her.Kao’s short film Groundhog Day for a Black Man was released on YouTube in December 2016, and went on to win Outstanding Comedy and the Critics’ Choice Award at the NBCUniversal Short Film Festival in 2017.Sharing the same premise as the Oscar-winning film, a young Black man is trying to get to his mother’s house for her birthday, yet every day is fatally shot by a white police officer. Offering a dry, comedic take on the grim subject matter, no matter what the man does—including walking to his destination and dressing up in a silly costume to avoid matching a generic description of a “Black man”—he is killed, and forced to face the same day over and over again.The Twilight Zone also toyed with a similar concept in 2019 but from the vantage point of a Black mother who tries to prevent her son from being killed by a police officer, using a handheld video recorder to rewind time.Kao explained in her TikTok that she received an email in late May 2020, shortly after Floyd’s murder, from a NowThis News producer. “We had recently seen your short film titled Groundhog Day for a Black Man and found it very powerful,” the email which Kao posted online read.“We would like to amplify it and share the message with our audience. Could we use the video in a video report? We would of course credit you on screen and give full credit to the production team listed in the YouTube description in the credits at the end of the video. We are happy to link any social media pages as well.”Kao agreed and her video was posted on NowThis’ Facebook and Twitter pages, garnering thousands of likes and shares. But then a few months later, Kao saw NowThis’ involvement with Two Distant Strangers. “This hit me when I saw in the opening credits, ‘In association with NowThis,’” she said. “I don’t know what happened, I’m not making any assumptions.”Her video has now been viewed nearly three million times and fans have taken to NowThis’ social media pages to demand further explanation and for Kao to be given credit if the organization used her short as inspiration for the project.NowThis said in a statement to The Daily Beast, “Two Distant Strangers was independently conceived and in final production for months before NowThis became involved in the film so any connection is out of the question. NowThis is committed to highlighting injustices including racism and police brutality. It’s unfortunate that the repeated nature of these experiences are a reality for Black Americans.”Since the release of the film, NowThis has promoted Two Distant Strangers a number of times on its platform, including having one of its hosts interview Free in February, as well as an exclusive interview with Free in March timed to the Oscars, noting at the end of the video that NowThis is a co-producer of the film.Actor Burl Moseley, who starred in the short, told The Daily Beast he also found Two Distant Strangers “ridiculously similar” to Kao’s short.“If it is a coincidence, it is spectacular,” he said. “I don’t want to come to any assumptions or anything like that. But they sent our directors an email, asking if they could share the short, which they did. Then they made their own short that was incredibly similar. It leaves me with some questions.”Moseley, who also appeared in Happiest Season and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, said he believes NowThis owes Kao an explanation. “It’s shocking when something like that happens,” he said.The Daily Beast also reached out to Free and his co-director Martin Desmond Roe for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Conan to End in June After 11 Years — Watch On-Air Announcement

    TBS has set a date for Conan‘s farewell episode: Conan O’Brien‘s late-night talk show will end on Thursday, June 24. The announcement was made atop Monday’s broadcast, which you can watch in the video above. “We’re making it official,” he told viewers. “We are winding down our TBS show. The plan is so reemerge on […]

  • Coronavirus latest news: Care homes self-isolation rule forcing residents to 'forego' medical appointments

    Europe to welcome British tourists for summer holidays High Court rejects bid to reopen indoor hospitality ‘Good chance’ social distancing will be scrapped on June 21, says PM Barnier attacks EU vaccine ‘bureaucracy’ Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Care home residents are forgoing healthcare appointments because of a requirement to self-isolate for 14 days after leaving the home for certain visits, campaigners have warned. John's Campaign is calling for the requirement, set out in Government guidance, to be urgently scrapped for all visits out, including external medical appointments and overnight stays. This week, the Government removed the rule for care home residents leaving the home for "low risk" outdoor visits, such as walks or sitting in a garden. But the supplementary guidance, issued over the weekend, did not cover visits for medical appointments or overnight stays with family members. Co-founder Julia Jones said the 14-day isolation period should be "consigned to history's bin of shame". She said: "No-one is helped to feel better, stronger or happier by being isolated for 14 days and it's patently ludicrous - as well as cruel - to make this the penalty for a visit to hospital outpatient department, an optician or a dentist. "If these places are not safe for people who live in care homes (who have the highest rate of vaccination and antibody protection), they are not safe for anyone." Follow the latest updates below.

  • 'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Says a Las Vegas Announcement Is Coming ‘Very Soon’

    ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the judges of 'American Idol' after Disney Night on Sunday.

  • Principal accused of groping student’s parent during meeting, Louisiana cops say

    The principal has called the claims “absolutely false.”

  • Friends, family remember teen killed near taco trucks in Keyes

    The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in which a teenager who was an "unintended victim" was shot and killed Sunday evening, authorities say.

  • Alex Trebek's widow Jean says 'Jeopardy' gave him 'a reason to wake up in the morning' amid pancreatic cancer battle

    "We really loved each other," Jean said of her husband of 30 years. "We really loved being in life together."

  • When People Say "Support APIA," Do They Really Mean Pacific Islanders Too?

    The author as a child with her grandfather. I'm a Pacific Islander, but I still struggle to call myself AAPI or APIA.

  • Could Your Dog Get Anaplasmosis After a Tick Bite?

    If you found a tick on your dog, there are a few steps you should take to see if it was carrying this disease to protect your pup from long-term damage.

  • When You Weren’t Looking, Anti-Abortion Republicans Were Attacking Women’s Rights

    The Texas Senate is taking up a radical new proposal that could seriously impact abortion rights