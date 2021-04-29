  • Oops!
5 arrests made in Lady Gaga dognapping case

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested five people in connection to the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker and subsequent theft of her pups. One of the people taken into custody was the woman who ultimately returned the two French bulldogs in hopes of collecting a $500,000 reward.

"This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement on Thursday. "We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court."

James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were charged with one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Jackson also faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest while walking Gaga's three dogs on Feb. 24. (One dog was able to escape and return to Fischer, who was subsequently rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. He was hospitalized a second time and had portions of his lung removed.

Two other people were arrested — Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50 — and charged with one count each of being accessories after the crime. Harold also was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and McBride faces one count of receiving stolen property. 

McBride is the one who turned the dogs over to police unharmed — presumably for the hefty money offered by Gaga for the pups safe return. According to TMZ, the LAPD believes Harold recruited McBride to drop off the dogs, and claim the $500,000 bounty. (The money was reportedly never paid per the recommendation of the police, who suspected it was a setup.)

Fischer has documented his grueling recovery on social media. He thanked Gaga for her "support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family."

"But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you. And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Valley of the Dogs (@valleyofthedogs)

The defendants are expected to be arraigned on Thursday and the case remains under investigation by the LAPD.

