Lady Gaga asks for 'safe return' of dogs, thanks dog walker Ryan Fischer: 'You're forever a hero'

Lady Gaga's two dogs were stolen after her dog walker was attacked. She has asked for their safe return. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Lady Gaga just wants her dogs back.

The Grammy and Oscar winner spoke out on Friday, two days after her French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, were stolen and her dog walker shot. In a statement on Instagram, Gaga begged for their "she return" and offered a hefty reward.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she captioned a photo of the pups. "I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us."

Gaga said if her pups were "bought or found" unknowingly, the reward remains the same. She also thanked Ryan Fischer who was walking the dogs in Hollywood while she was abroad filming the Ridley Scott film Gucci.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero," she wrote.

Fischer was walking the actress's bulldogs at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday when a white Nissan Altima pulled up, two men got out and demanded he hand the animals over. Fischer was shot after struggling with the suspects. Disturbing security video showed him on the sidewalk yelling in pain as the dogs were stolen. Gaga's other Frenchie, named Asia, managed to escape. In a statement to the TMZ, Fischer's family thanked Gaga.

"Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," his family told TMZ on Friday. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

