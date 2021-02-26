Kate Hudson recalls wardrobe malfunction in front of Prince: 'He just thought it was so funny'

Kate Hudson shares funny story from 2005 Golden Globes involving Prince. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson knows how to laugh off a wardrobe malfunction.

The Music star, 41, reminisced about a mishap with her Versace gown at the 2005 Golden Globe Awards — that took place in front of Prince.

"I spent the Golden Globes not being able to sit," Hudson recalled to People.

The actress, who is nominated for her first Golden Globe award as part of Sunday's ceremony, was seated next to the iconic singer at the awards show. Hudson said she tried to position her body so she could sit without tearing the seams of her dress.

"I was trying. I was sideways," she continued. "[Prince] just thought it was so funny. And God rest his soul, but I was sideways the whole time."

Hudson said if she "sat too much," then "the whole dress would have split."

"That was a bit of a malfunction," she told the magazine.

Hudson added, "We didn't even think about it. When I got in the car, I had to stand in it!"

Kate Hudson poses backstage during the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 16, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 2021 Golden Globes will be mostly virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The show airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

