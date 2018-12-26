Miley Cyrus seems to confirm she and Liam Hemsworth are married

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are (probably) married.

On Dec. 26, the singer seemingly confirmed the news when she took to social media to share black-and-white images of herself in a silk white dress hugging Hemsworth.









The pair reportedly tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony at their home in Nashville, Tenn. Pictures shared by family friend Conrad Carr showed the couple cutting what looks to be a wedding cake. There were also “Mr & Mrs” balloons in the background of one of the shots. Liam’s brothers, Chris and Luke Hemsworth, were snapped doing a “shotski,” and Miley’s mom, Tish, and sisters, Noah and Brandi, appeared in photos as well. Noticeably absent was her father, Billy Ray.

10 years later ….. pic.twitter.com/Lm8VD5AVxa — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2018





Cyrus captioned one of the images, “10 years later …..”

It’s been a long road to the altar for the former co-stars. Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 filming the Nicholas Sparks movie The Last Song, but the pair kept their relationship under wraps before making their red carpet debut the following year.

“[Liam has] become my best friend in the whole wide world. I love him,” Cyrus told Parade in 2010. “He really respects me for who I am because coming from Australia, he really didn’t know me as the celebrity I am here. I got to tell him about myself on my own terms and my own way. He had no preconceived notion of who I was supposed to be.”





For Hemsworth, the attraction was immediate. “She makes me really happy,” he told Details. “When you start [filming], you want to be professional, but when you’re filming those scenes with someone and pretending to love them, you’re not human if you don’t feel something.”

Like most young couples, the pair went through some rough patches as they broke up and got back together a few times. But in June 2012, the Australian actor popped the question with a 3.5-carat Neil Lane engagement ring — and Cyrus said yes. Hemsworth was 22 and the Hannah Montana star was just 19.

“thank you for all the love today :)” Cyrus tweeted, confirming the happy news. “i’m happy to share this news with you all. I feel like all my dreams are coming true.”

Rumors of turmoil surrounded the couple in the months that followed and Cyrus’s father didn’t do much to dispel whispers of trouble, telling Nightline he wasn’t sure if they would ever tie the knot. “They’re young, they’re kids. The great news is they’re great friends. And if you end up getting married, that’s your business too, you know?” Billy Ray said.

The pair continued to deny rumors they were splitting.

I am so sick of La. And sick of the lies that come with it. I didn’t call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 6, 2013

However, they called off their engagement in September 2013 — weeks after Cyrus’s infamous performance at the VMAs. (You know … that one with the foam finger and Robin Thicke?) Sources told E! that the split was “Miley’s decision, after coming to grips with Liam being what she believed was less than faithful to her.” The heartthrob was spotted kissing Eiza Gonzalez after their breakup was confirmed.

“I think people spend more time actually thinking about it than I really do,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer told Ellen DeGeneres. “I just believe when a chapter is done, you have to close it and start that new one. That’s kind of where I am right now. I felt like people have really focused on my music right now when I’ve needed them to, that’s the only thing I worried about. I didn’t want it to make me sacrifice what I’ve been working for, for just the attention to be on [my breakup]”.

Each star enjoyed the single life. Cyrus dated Patrick Schwarzenegger and was linked to model Stella Maxwell, while Hemsworth enjoyed an off-camera make-out session with Jennifer Lawrence at some point during the filming of The Hunger Games trilogy.

But sometime near the end of 2015, the pair stealthily reconciled as Cyrus was photographed in Australia ringing in 2016 with the Hemsworths. Soon, that gold Neil Lane ring was back on Cyrus’s finger.