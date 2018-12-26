    'Greedy, narcissistic & repulsive': Kris Jenner slammed for $15,000 'Rich as F**k' Christmas present

    Kris Jenner is receiving mass criticism for her ‘Rich as F**k’ Christmas present. (Photo: Instagram)

    The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated another over-the-top Christmas this year, starting with a snowy California night at the Kardashian-West residence on Monday evening. But, it was a gift that matriarch Kris Jenner received on Tuesday that stirred up mixed reactions, including those that called the 63-year-old “greedy, narcissistic & repulsive.”

    In a photo posted to Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagram story, the mother of six is seen holding up a statement-making gift — a Goyard trunk reading “Rich as F***k,” which is reportedly worth $15,000.

    “That’s my mom,” Khloé wrote beneath the photo. As soon as the picture was picked up by the internet, it incited people to call the display of wealth “gross.”

    “There’s something gross with Kris Jenner and her “rich as f***” Christmas present. What is this place?” @Clarelanusse tweeted





    Some defended Jenner from the critics, including Piers Morgan, telling him to get a sense of humor.


    “I personally think this is hilarious and shows she doesn’t take herself too seriously,” @youknowwhat6503 tweeted. “She is rich as f*** and it wasn’t handed to her. She works hard just like u do. Jealousy isn’t attractive on u at all.”

    One person even decided to be the voice of reason amongst those arguing over the gift to say that all who live a privileged life lose sight of their entitlement at one point or another.


