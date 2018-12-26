‘Greedy, narcissistic & repulsive’: Kris Jenner slammed for $15,000 ‘Rich as F**k’ Christmas present

Kris Jenner is receiving mass criticism for her ‘Rich as F**k’ Christmas present. (Photo: Instagram)

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated another over-the-top Christmas this year, starting with a snowy California night at the Kardashian-West residence on Monday evening. But, it was a gift that matriarch Kris Jenner received on Tuesday that stirred up mixed reactions, including those that called the 63-year-old “greedy, narcissistic & repulsive.”

In a photo posted to Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagram story, the mother of six is seen holding up a statement-making gift — a Goyard trunk reading “Rich as F***k,” which is reportedly worth $15,000.

“That’s my mom,” Khloé wrote beneath the photo. As soon as the picture was picked up by the internet, it incited people to call the display of wealth “gross.”

“There’s something gross with Kris Jenner and her “rich as f***” Christmas present. What is this place?” @Clarelanusse tweeted.

If you’re curious why the Kardashians are all so greedy, narcissistic & repulsive, here’s their mother yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QAqLAXGy2t — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 26, 2018





Eww.. showing yet again, money can’t buy class or style. — fismith (@fismith) December 26, 2018





Pretty much everything that’s wrong with the world rolled into one family they even ruined Kanye — box (@boxall77) December 26, 2018





Why gloat? Is it to make others envy her, depress the less fortunate or simply to make an asset of herself?…Fail. — Ray Samuel Jr (@Raynaissance) December 26, 2018





Some defended Jenner from the critics, including Piers Morgan, telling him to get a sense of humor.

It’s a joke. These people made their money honestly. What do you care? — Trisha (@rideoutthewave1) December 26, 2018





“I personally think this is hilarious and shows she doesn’t take herself too seriously,” @youknowwhat6503 tweeted. “She is rich as f*** and it wasn’t handed to her. She works hard just like u do. Jealousy isn’t attractive on u at all.”

One person even decided to be the voice of reason amongst those arguing over the gift to say that all who live a privileged life lose sight of their entitlement at one point or another.

I’ve got to admit -it doesn’t look great but perhaps everyone with a privileged life at one point or another loses sight of how fortunate they are & don’t realise how sometimes they can come across as distasteful! Probably we would all be guilty of that at some point. — Dawn Amos meh my dogs are the boss of me (@rookney) December 26, 2018





