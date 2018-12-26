Meghan McCain responds to Twitter user who tried to shame her for publicly grieving her father on Christmas

Meghan McCain responded to a person telling her to grieve in private on Twitter. (Photo by Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images)

There’s no wrong way to grieve, but according to one Twitter troll, it’s something that should be done in private.

Meghan McCain, who has been outspoken about mourning the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., shared a tribute to her father on Twitter on Christmas Eve.

I love you. Merry Christmas Dad, ⁦@SenJohnMcCain⁩ – wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/o684B4zPmd — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 25, 2018





For many users, it served as a reminder that we’re not so different. “We rarely see [eye to eye] on things. However, this is beautiful,” one person shared, “I lost my Dad not too long ago and I still send him well wishes and happy birthdays.”

Another Twitter user who lost her mother to cancer three years ago wrote, “Thank you for sharing, understand, and letting the world know that we are not alone.”

One person, however, had the hot take that grieving should be done behind closed doors.

Do this in private — Count Tankerton (@pthebnyc) December 25, 2018





The ignorant suggestion didn’t faze McCain, but she did use it as a moment to acknowledge her plans in 2019 — to “destigmatize talking about grief, death and cancer.”

If there’s one thing I’m doing in 2019 it’s to continue to destigmatize talking about grief, death and cancer. My father shared his life in public, I share it in death. To all of you out there missing a loved one tonight – you are not alone. I’m along side you, sending strength. https://t.co/u8pddZPcDo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 25, 2018





“My father shared his life in public, I share it in death,” she wrote. “To all of you out there missing a loved one tonight — you are not alone.”

McCain has often shared tributes to her father on social media, recently on Thanksgiving, which was the senator’s favorite holiday. “Happy Thanksgiving Dad, wherever you are. I miss you terribly,” she wrote at the time.





Just before the holiday, McCain shared, “I want to tell you about everything and get your opinion on everything — just like we used to do. I don’t know how you go from talking to someone seven times a day to never. Thank you for always, always being on my team and for being my best friend. I love you forever.”





This Dec. 25 was McCain’s first Christmas without her father, who passed away on Aug. 25, 2018, after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

