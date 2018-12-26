Comedian Artie Lange shares photo of nose after '3 decades of drug abuse'

Artie Lange shares a photo of his damaged nose after “3 decades of drug abuse.” (Photo: Twitter) More

Comedian Artie Lange took to Twitter on Christmas Day to share an image of his “hideously deformed” nose, allegedly from what he describes as three decades of drug abuse.

This is it but I believe her nose had a septum and had not been hideously deformed due to over 3 decades of drug abuse. pic.twitter.com/U2LmcnpI4B — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 25, 2018





In the tweet, he is jokingly referring to sitting next to Sophie Marceau, a French actress, and the face she made after he said good morning to her — the only difference would be her nose’s appearance.

The troubled star, 51, previously revealed he would be attending rehab after testing positive for multiple drugs, including cocaine, while serving a four-year probation for heroin possession. After shocking images of his court appearance in New Jersey caused his fans to be concerned, Lange shared a picture of his nose on Twitter. The Howard Stern Show alum also admitted on Twitter that he was set to apply for “a very strict rehab type program called Drug Court.”

Woke up clean! My nose is fucked. Gotta accept it. But I’m alive & blessed w a gig 2nite & many more. My 3rd season on ⁦@CrashingHBO⁩ starts Jan 20! My 3rd book “Wanna Bet?” Is still out. I’m taping my 4th Special at a unique venue & I have the best fans! Life’s Good! 143 pic.twitter.com/pQUCHmXnXn — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 8, 2018





According to NJ.com, “Lange has had to have surgery on his nose due to years of snorting cocaine and heroin — and one incident in which he accidentally snorted glass when trying to suck up smashed OxyContin tablets — which left him with no septum and a lot of ribbing from his followers about his appearance.”

Despite Lange’s current struggle with cocaine, he appears to be optimistic in his rehabilitation; he is currently clean and did not test positive for heroin. “With the help of in my eyes a miracle legal medication called Suboxen I tested negative for Heroin. I haven’t used Heroin in 41 days…” he tweeted.

He added: “That’s a prison that for now I’m out of. It’s also the reason I’m not in jail. The judge and Prosecutor were unbelievably compassionate. I’m not high. So I see it clearly now. They wanna save my life. 10 days ago when I left rehab I had to touch the flame. I used Cocaine…”

Lange, who at the time of the tweet had been 10 days sober, acknowledged he had a lot of work to do to recover from his addiction.

I have work to do. I feel now I can also stop Cocaine. But that’s arrogance and addiction. I’m accepting help. If I fail now I will go to jail. Jail is not for addicts. But I’d be giving them no choice. When I use illegal drugs I have to score them. That’s breaking the law- — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 14, 2018





If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to the following hotlines:

