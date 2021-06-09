Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have intense chemistry in new 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' trailer

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's chemistry is on display in the new red-band trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass. The real-life couple, who met filming the thriller last year, steal the show in the newly released video. (Yes, she punches him in the face.)

Fox and Bruce Willis play FBI agents hunting a serial killer in director Randall Emmett's debut film. In one intense scene, Fox's character is seen going undercover to seduce Kelly, real name Colson Baker.

"You belong to me. Do you understand what I'm saying? Now lift up that skirt," Kelly's character says before grabbing the actress. Fox's character replies "No" and proceeds to kick his butt — in nothing but black lingerie.

Kelly and Fox fell in love on the set while she was separated from estranged husband, Brian Austin Green. They've made no secret to hiding their love, from social media to awards shows.

"I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," Fox previously said of their wild connection. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*****."

"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she told Nylon magazine. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

See the couple's chemistry for yourself when Midnight in the Switchgrass hits select theaters and is available everywhere to rent on July 23.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: