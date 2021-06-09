Kanye West and Irina Shayk fuel dating rumors as they celebrate his birthday in France

New couple alert? Kanye West and Irina Shayk were photographed together for the first time amid romance rumors.

West, who split from Kim Kardashian earlier this year, and Shayk, 35, took a trip to France for the rapper's birthday. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two are seen walking together at a boutique hotel in Provence.

"They were taking pictures of each other and the sculptures," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends."

Reports that West was courting the Russian model started circulating last month. This would be Shayk's first high-profile relationship since Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares one child.

Kardashian, who shares four kids with West, filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. On last week's emotional episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star said she felt like a "failure" and a "loser" over getting divorced for the third time.

"Why am I still in this, like, place where I'm stuck? For years. Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together, so I can raise the kids, you know? He's an amazing dad. He's done an amazing job," Kardashian cried. "I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming."

West and Kardashian are on amicable terms, though. She publicly wished him a happy birthday on Tuesday, writing on social media "Love U for Life!"

As for Shayk, she has been happily co-parenting 4-year-old daughter Lea with Cooper. They split in 2019 after four years together.

"I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it's just the nature of a human being," she told British Vogue last year. "Two great people don’t have to make a good couple."

While she said "life without B is new ground," she made it clear they were over romantically.

"I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that," she added. "If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?"

