Machine Gun Kelly marks 1-year anniversary of Megan Fox proclaiming her love

Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating the one-year anniversary of girlfriend Megan Fox using the "L" word.

Fresh off their eye-popping Billboard Music Awards appearance, the singer, 31, shared on social media that Fox, 35, first "said 'I love you' one year ago today." The Midnight in the Switchgrass co-stars — and self-described "twin flames" — have been going strong ever since.

she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) May 26, 2021

Last year at this time, the pair still hadn't officially confirmed they were a couple. Fox's husband of nearly 10 years, Brian Austin Green, had recently confirmed he and the Transformers actress, had separated after she was photographed with Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) early in the pandemic. Days later, Kelly released the video for "Bloody Valentine" and Fox played his lover, which was a statement.

Fox and Kelly didn't make things official until mid-June when they stepped out holding hands.

There was no more being coy after that. Kelly, a father of one, declared he was "in love," while she called him her "twin flame," explaining that they are "two halves of the same soul." They opened up about immediately being attracted to one another on the set of Midnight in February 2020 — while she was secretly separated from Green, with whom she shares three children. She said she invited Kelly to lunch the second day of working together — and they started texting that night. Kelly said he felt they were "meant to be."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive backstage during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Despite jabs from Green, who was, and may still be, holding out hope of a reunion, Fox and her "achingly beautiful boy" have been living their best lives together. He's met her kids. She's helped reel him in from his self-destructive ways, including starting therapy. She also moved to officially end her marriage. And they made their red carpet debut.

Story continues

That's all nothing compared to blood vial necklaces — very Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton circa 2001 — and their revealing and PDA-filled appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Midnight in the Switchgrass will premiere July 27 — and we don't expect they'll try to fly under the radar while promoting that.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: