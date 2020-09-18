Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrate hearing 'Bloody Valentine' on the radio for the first time

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going strong.

The singer (real name: Colson Baker) shared a video showing him, alongside his girlfriend and Midnight in the Switchgrass star, hearing his song “Bloody Valentine” — which saw them playing lovers in the video — on the radio for the first time as they drove together in a car.

Putting aside the fact that he was scarily recording the moment while driving on a busy road, the video showed him rocking out to the song. He cut to Fox, looking cool in shades and a green top, who joined the celebration.

“Just heard ‘bloody valentine on the radio for the first time!!!” Kelly wrote, adding that his fifth studio album, “Tickets to My Downfall,” drops on Sept. 25.

The song was released back on May 1 and the video, out May 20, features Fox as his lover. The video was shot in a rented house in L.A., amid the coronavirus pandemic, and won at the MTV Video Music Awards for Best Alternative last month.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The pair met earlier in the year filming Midnight in the Switchgrass amid her split from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, and had been linked romantically prior to the release of the video, which showcased their chemistry. They didn’t make their romance official until the following month, and Fox subsequently called Kelly her “twin flame,” which she said was a deeper spiritual connection than a soul mate.

Fox and Kelly haven’t been seen together much in the last few weeks, with Fox not joining him for the VMAs. In a new profile in Kerrang magazine, it was noted he was visiting her on the set of a different movie, ’Till Death, in Bulgaria. The interviewer talked about the couple peacefully greeting her at their hotel — and accompanying them to the set where he was interviewed in a hair and make-up room.

And her influence on him is undeniable. His hair was slicked back for the interview, it was noted, with Kelly explaining that his typical messy hairstyle is because “I don’t like seeing my face” but the sleeker look was only “because my girl likes my hair pushed back sometimes.”

While their romance continues, her ex Green keeps stirring the pot. A few weeks back, the BH90210 alum said he could see himself and Kelly reconciling, as they’ve had an on and off relationship for 15 years, including 10 years of marriage.

