Kate Gosselin slams 'violent and abusive' ex Jon amid child abuse allegation: 'I don't want my children around him'

Kate Gosselin is calling her ex-husband Jon Gosselin “a violent and abusive person” amid allegations he physically abused their 16-year-old son Collin.

“I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate, who found stardom alongside her husband in TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, told People magazine about the alleged dispute, which earlier this month.

Kate said she “learned of this incident from CYS,” the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services, “and through them I was then read multiple reports — from the police report, to Collin’s statement to the police, to the account of an adult eyewitness. They were all very similar, if not identical."

She continued, "Until I receive the letter from CYS about whether they’ve deemed the allegations founded or not, it’s ongoing. My contact at CYS has not told me otherwise. If this doesn’t qualify as assault, I don’t know what does."

Kate also told the mag she’s long stayed quiet about Jon's “delusional ramblings” and what she claims are past accusations of physical abuse, but she no longer will, adding, “The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but. I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough,” she said.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to a rep for Jon and will update this story when we get a reply. His rep previously said, after the incident was first reported, that “Jon has never abused Collin. No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation.”

And Berks County D.A. John Adams has said, “No charges or citations were filed as a result of that incident. We are not investigating at this point.”

Kate has had no direct contact with Jon for years amid their publicized divorce, custody battle and subsequent battle over whether the kids could continue appearing on TV with her.

The pair split in 2009 at the height of their TLC show’s success — and it remains one of the nastiest breakups in showbiz. While their eight children (twins and sextuplets) initially lived with Kate and Jon saw them only sporadically, Hannah moved in permanently with Jon and his girlfriend Colleen in 2018. Not long after, Collin, who Kate had placed in a full-time residentially facility to address what she said were his “special needs” (despite there being no official diagnosis), left the facility and moved in with Jon after he won custody. (Jon has said he does not see the other sextuplets regularly and Mady and Cara, now college students, have publicly slammed him on TV.)

Collin went public with his claim of abuse at the hands of his dad earlier this month in a since-deleted Instagram post. He claimed Jon “punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor.”

Kate was notified last week, by CYS, of the investigation being launched into the allegation. The report states the allegation is of “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching.”

