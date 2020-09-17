Gwen Stefani Photoshops ‘boo’ Blake Shelton into a classic throwback of her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani took an old photo of herself with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, left, and gave it a makeover — by putting current "boo" Blake Shelton in Rossdale's place. (Photos: Gwen Stefani via Instagram)

Gwen Stefani has removed ex-husband Gavin Rossdale from the picture.

On Wednesday, Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton put their love on display, performing their latest duet, “Happy Anywhere,” at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards. Later that night, she shared a photo with retro images of herself and her “boo” Shelton, noting they enjoyed a “date night” at the the show, at which he won for Single of the Year.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the PhotoShopped picture — of Stefani in her double baby buns, belly-baring No Doubt days and Shelton from the 2003 CMA Awards — initially was a photo of the songstress and her ex-husband. She posted the original to Instagram in 2014 — a year before she filed for divorce from the Bush frontman, with whom she shares three sons.

Commenters on the new photo couldn’t stop talking about Rossdale’s erasure from the pic.

“Gavin was def originally in that picture,” wrote one person. Another put, “Although you may try, you cannot erase history or the past. True 90s kids know Gavin is in the original pic. Smh.” And one more just said, “This is awesome,” seeing the two, who didn’t know each other back then, together in the “old” photo.

Stefani and Shelton found love after meeting as The Voice judges. They bonded over the end of their respective marriages (his to Miranda Lambert), after filing for divorce a month apart in Summer 2015. Just a few months later, they were officially a couple.

In May, the couple bought a $13 million mansion together in Encino, Calif. While they looked super happy and loved up at last night’s awards show, there are tabloid reports that they are struggling living together. But take it with a grain of salt, as the same tabloid also recently reported that they are planning two wedding ceremonies for when the coronavirus is finally under control. The couple also spends a lot of time at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

As for Rossdale’s love life, he lamented to People magazine in July that he’s “not very good” at dating, saying, “I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships,” adding that he’s "really concentrating on being a single dad." For what it’s worth, Rossdale was linked to his children’s nanny when Stefani filed for divorce.

Stefani and Shelton will be back together on TV for Season 19 of The Voice, which premieres — with social distance protocols in place — on Oct. 19 on NBC.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: