Kanye West seemingly urinates on Grammy award in rant calling the music industry 'modern day slavery'

Kanye West is taking “stream of consciousness” to a new level.

On Wednesday, amid a long and convoluted Twitter rant about the music industry being “modern day slavery,” the rapper and presidential hopeful appeared to urinate on one of his Grammy awards that was placed in a toilet. Another of his tweets — posting the phone number of a Forbes editor he called a “white supremacist” — was removed from Twitter altogether for violating the platform’s rules.

Trust me ... I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

It’s no secret that West has been angry over his recording contracts, of which he says he has 10 in total with Universal Music Group (home to West’s GOOD label as well as Roc-A-Fella and Def Jam, which have put out West’s music). He is also upset with his deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. So today he posted the contracts online. There were pages upon pages of documents, uploaded one after the other, and too many to share here.

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN I WILL NOT STOP I PROMISE YOU IM AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The “New Moses,” as West has dubbed himself, continues to make the point that the music industry is “modern day slavery,” seemingly because he does not have the ownership he wants of his music. His unhappiness extends beyond his own deal, however, leading him to lash out at the Recording Academy, which presents the Grammys, as well as apparently taking one of his 21 awards, placing in a toilet bowl and peeing on it.

“Trust me,” West, who also compared himself to Nat Turner, leader of a slave rebellion in the 1830s — captioned the video. “I won’t stop.”

I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern day slavery. Vengeance is only the lords. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

But his rant extended to a little of everything, as he does. Long upset with Forbes magazine for taking so long to declare him a billionaire, he posted the phone number of editor Randall Lane. He urged his fans to call him, dubbing him a “white supremacist.” (Our screenshot omits the actual number.)

Twitter removed the tweet soon after, saying it “violated the Twitter Rules.”

West called for other peers to help him in his fight, from Bono to some he has continued to feud with for years like Taylor Swift and Drake. (Swift did not receive similar support from West when she was fighting over her masters last year.)

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West did get producer Hit-Boy (real name: Chauncey Alexander Hollis), with whom he has feuded with, to agree with him on the topic. And then he clarified their feud.

From HITBOY LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Wi9Kk71lzf — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

But West’s messaging was generally all over the place, as it tends to be, with tweets within the rant abut the must business touching on topics like his daughter’s favorite emoji, Nick Cannon, Michael Jackson and God, among others.