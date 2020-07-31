Kanye West doubles down on abortion remarks after just apologizing to Kim Kardashian for discussing the personal matter

As speculation mounts over whether Kim Kardashian will pull the trigger and divorce Kanye West, it almost seems like he’s daring her to in new tweets.

Nearly one week after using Twitter to apologize to his wife for “going public with something that was a private matter” — thought to mean how he shockingly told the world that they contemplated aborting their eldest child, North, now 7, at his South Carolina presidential campaign rally — he again posted on the taboo topic on Friday.

The rapper and designer wrote that he “cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me.” But he added, he’s “concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”

I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

He followed up with another post, suggesting someone — without calling out anyone with Ks in their name — is out to “distract, discredit, dismiss” and “destroy” him. He added that he’s “quite alright” and urged his fans to “take a second and think about what is being projected here.”

There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit

Dismiss

To Destroy I am quite alright Take a second and think about what is being projected here — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

He followed those with a statistic about the number of Black fetuses that have been aborted in the last 50 years, not revealing the source of the data, and another link to a New York Post article about Planned Parenthood removing founder Margaret Sanger’s name from its NYC clinic.

Amid West doubling down on his abortion comments, Kardashian tweeted out several photos of herself with their four children. The reality star, holding down the fort at their L.A. home while West is at their Cody, Wyo., ranch, shared gorgeous new photos of her single momming it with North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, as they celebrated Kardashian’s grandmother’s birthday.

She revealed details about a sweet birthday event they planned for the matriarch’s special day, also sharing photos of her mom and manager Kris Jenner — whom West also publicly criticized amid his troubles with Kardashian — holding the couple’s youngest, Psalm.

Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo. Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn’t left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ. pic.twitter.com/FMJRWtNMCi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 31, 2020

West’s comments at the chaotic campaign rally on July 19, his first event amid his bizarre bid for election, triggered major drama between the couple, who married in 2014. The pro-choice West’s abortion statement, as well as negative comments about civil rights activist Harriet Tubman, led Team Kardashian to do damage control after the rally, with family sources leaking to the press that West was in the middle of a bipolar episode. (He was diagnosed as bipolar in 2016.)

West responded by tweeting about “trying to get divorced” from Kardashian. He said his wife and mother-in-law tried to have him involuntarily placed on a psychiatric hold in the wake of his speech, and vowed Jenner, whom he compared to dictator Kim Jong-un, would never be allowed to see their kids again. (One wonders if the photo of Jenner holding baby Psalm in Kardashian’s new post was some type of message back to West.) And Kardashian used social media to break her silence about her husband’s mental health, making a plea for “compassion and empathy” as they try to “get through this.”

A few of West’s famous friends have flown to his ranch to check in on him (Chappelle, Dash, Bieber), followed by a very high-profile trip by Kardashian on Monday. She was photographed crying in the car as she and West drove together in Wyoming. She returned to L.A. the following day.

That visit was “very emotional,” a source told Yahoo Entertainment. And according to People magazine, Kardashian is “torn” over whether she’ll divorce him. The outlet’s source said West “hasn't changed anything that she told him needs to change” in order to save the marriage. (She reportedly doesn’t want him to be in the presidential race, among other issues.)

And while the “last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids” — it’s her third marriage — Kardashian “knows that she will be fine financially, the source told the magazine, noting, “She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”

