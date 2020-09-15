'New Moses' Kanye West vows not to release new music until he’s released from Universal, Sony deal

Kanye West ranted about the music industry in his latest Twitter spree — and vowed not to release new music until his current deals expire.

While a lot of what he wrote has now been deleted, West began by saying he’s “not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal. On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.” The end of the tweet included a skier emoji.

“Vivendi family, I’m in Calabassas. Come holla at me,” he continued, calling out the French mass media conglomerate that is the majority owner of the Universal Music Group, home to West’s GOOD label as well as Roc-A-Fella and Def Jam, which have put out West’s music. His publisher is Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Kanye West, at the 2020 Vanity Fair, went on a Twitter spree about the music industry.

West then name-checked some of his peers he’s been engaged in disputes with, writing, “I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us.” He also added, “I’m waiting to meet with [Shawn] Carter also,” referring to Jay-Z.

He said he missed his brothers, noting that he refuses “to argue with Black men on labels we don’t own... even Twitter.”

I’m not industry bro ... I don’t care... I’m in service to Christ ... we need world healing ... I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own... even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Let’s stop killing each other ... let’s show God that we are Gods people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom ... let’s love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Another tweet that he posted and deleted said, “I’m the 2nd richest black man in America … I need all my people with me for us to get free.” He explained why he deleted it here:

I deleted that tweet about riches... the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God ... let’s rise up... let’s communicate — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

But the focus, if there was one, was mostly on the music industry. He said he wants to see “everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony.” He said he’s “not gonna watch my people be enslaved,” saying the “music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships.” He called himself “the new Moses.”

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

He vowed that his children with Kim Kardashian — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — are “gonna own my masters.”

My kids gonna own my masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

A little sleep didn’t change his position. Early Tuesday morning, he hopped back on Twitter to say that “no one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s go time.” That was along with a screenshot of a text thread with Ye and an unidentified party in which they discuss him getting out of his deals and buying his masters — with another West feud mate, Taylor Swift, being part of the discussion amid her own troubles with her masters being sold.

West ended the conversation saying, “I’m not open to any form of business with Universal or Sony.”

No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time pic.twitter.com/k5K0c1t4eF — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Though soon after, he suggested he was making headway with Universal.