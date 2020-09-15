    'New Moses' Kanye West vows not to release new music until he’s released from Universal, Sony deal

    Kanye West ranted about the music industry in his latest Twitter spree — and vowed not to release new music until his current deals expire.

    While a lot of what he wrote has now been deleted, West began by saying he’s “not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal. On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.” The end of the tweet included a skier emoji.

    “Vivendi family, I’m in Calabassas. Come holla at me,” he continued, calling out the French mass media conglomerate that is the majority owner of the Universal Music Group, home to West’s GOOD label as well as Roc-A-Fella and Def Jam, which have put out West’s music. His publisher is Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

    Kanye West, at the 2020 Vanity Fair, went on a Twitter spree about the music industry. (Photo: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

    West then name-checked some of his peers he’s been engaged in disputes with, writing, “I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us.” He also added, “I’m waiting to meet with [Shawn] Carter also,” referring to Jay-Z.

    He said he missed his brothers, noting that he refuses “to argue with Black men on labels we don’t own... even Twitter.”

    Another tweet that he posted and deleted said, “I’m the 2nd richest black man in America … I need all my people with me for us to get free.” He explained why he deleted it here:

    But the focus, if there was one, was mostly on the music industry. He said he wants to see “everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony.” He said he’s “not gonna watch my people be enslaved,” saying the “music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships.” He called himself “the new Moses.”

    He vowed that his children with Kim Kardashian — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — are “gonna own my masters.”

    A little sleep didn’t change his position. Early Tuesday morning, he hopped back on Twitter to say that “no one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s go time.” That was along with a screenshot of a text thread with Ye and an unidentified party in which they discuss him getting out of his deals and buying his masters — with another West feud mate, Taylor Swift, being part of the discussion amid her own troubles with her masters being sold.

    West ended the conversation saying, “I’m not open to any form of business with Universal or Sony.”

    Though soon after, he suggested he was making headway with Universal.

    Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to reps at Universal and Sony and will update this story when we hear back.

    This isn’t West’s first dispute over his record deal. In 2019, he reached an undisclosed settlement with EMI Publishing over ownership of the songs he made after October 2010. However, months later, the lawsuit was back on — and then, soon after in January, settled again.

    West fans have been waiting for a promised album, Donda, since July.

    Before that, he released gospel-oriented albums, Jesus Is King and Jesus Is Born, in 2019 — tied to his Sunday Service series.

    West also has been, ya know, running for president. Though that has been not just expensive but extremely challenging, and also taxing on his marriage.

