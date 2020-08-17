Kanye West brings back Sunday Service — with Kim Kardashian there to support him

Kanye West has resumed Sunday Service, and Kim Kardashian was there to show support, despite their marital woes.
The rapper, Yeezy designer and presidential hopeful shared videos from his first performance with the gospel choir since the coronavirus outbreak. He said they performed at “our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” and said “all COVID safety guidelines were followed” for the production.
Praise God 🙏🏾— ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020
We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming
We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3
Amen 🕊 pic.twitter.com/AQa4hsFtIa— ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020
Sunday Service at the West Mountains ranch pic.twitter.com/mw43d2tfqO— ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020
The first video West shared showed Kardashian, dressed in matching Sunday Service garb, moving to the music with Saint, 4, in her arms.
Kardashian shared several videos from the top of the mountain. She was there with at least three of their kids, including North, 7. (They are also parents to Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.)
And she reiterated that safety protocols were followed and said that there was no audience, though the show would be shared soon. (Kardashian recently threw a party for her grandmother, making all attendees and talent take COVID-19 tests before joining the festivities.)
West founded the gospel group in 2019, going on to appear with them at Coachella and release an album, Jesus Is Born, in December. It’s their first performance since a virtual show on Easter Sunday.
The fact that Kardashian was in attendance is a positive sign for the couple. They have been together for the last two weeks, first on vacation in the Dominican Republic, followed by the Wyoming trip to work on their marriage amid very public marital drama.
A source told People magazine, "They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation. Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier."
Another source told the outlet that Kanye is "really enjoying his family time right now," adding, "Honestly he’s in a great place and feeling creatively inspired."
Kardashian has since returned to Los Angeles after being away for two weeks, according to her Instagram.
Things between the couple, who married in 2014, spiraled amid his bid for presidency. At his first campaign event in South Carolina last month, he spoke about his pro-life stance by sharing a private story about how he and Kardashian considered aborting North. That triggered a whole very public spat between the couple dubbed Kimye, in which West tweeted that Kardashian tried to have him put on an involuntary psychiatric hold and dropped the word “divorce” for than once. For her part, Kardashian sources said she feared for his mental health, saying he was suffering a bipolar episode. (He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.)
They have spent a lot of time apart as West bought two different ranches in Wyoming over the last year – first one in Cody and then a second in Greybull. While Kardashian has visited, she is centered in L.A., where the kids attend school and she films her reality show as well as oversees her many other business endeavors.
While West’s bid for presidency is said to have played a large part in their big rift, he continues his attempt, despite missing deadlines to get on state ballots. He recently met with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser. Over the weekend, West congratulated Kamala Harris on being selected the Democratic vice presidential nominee, adding it’s “an honor to run against” her and calling himself “the future president.”
