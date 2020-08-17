Kanye West brings back Sunday Service — with Kim Kardashian there to support him

Kanye West has resumed Sunday Service, and Kim Kardashian was there to show support, despite their marital woes.

The rapper, Yeezy designer and presidential hopeful shared videos from his first performance with the gospel choir since the coronavirus outbreak. He said they performed at “our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” and said “all COVID safety guidelines were followed” for the production.

Praise God 🙏🏾



We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming



We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3 — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Sunday Service at the West Mountains ranch pic.twitter.com/mw43d2tfqO — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

The first video West shared showed Kardashian, dressed in matching Sunday Service garb, moving to the music with Saint, 4, in her arms.

Kardashian shared several videos from the top of the mountain. She was there with at least three of their kids, including North, 7. (They are also parents to Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.)

View photos (Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram) More

View photos (Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram) More

View photos (Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram) More