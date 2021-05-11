Matt Damon says he's all for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunion: 'I love them both'

Matt Damon is all for a Bennifer reunion.

While being interviewed on Tuesday's Today show, the Stillwater actor was asked about the news that his buddy Ben Affleck reportedly rekindled his romance with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez after the pair was photographed vacationing together in Montana. Damon said he wasn't spilling any info, but said he hopes it's true because it "would be awesome."

Damon tried to play coy about the reunion news that was everywhere on Monday, at first telling Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, "There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that."

“I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.” -Matt Damon on speculation that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their relationship pic.twitter.com/GPbmZX9fQT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 11, 2021

And while he didn't confirm anything, he did say he's all for it.

"I love them both," Damon said. "I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

In late April, on the heels of Lopez calling off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, Affleck was spotted at Lopez's L.A. home — with photos showing the actor and director coming and going in her chauffeured SUV. While some speculated it just had to do with them both participating in Vax Live, on Monday news broke that they had been vacationing together, for a week, in Montana.

Photos subsequently surfaced of them riding in a car together in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2003 Oscars. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in the early aughts. "Bennifer," as they were known, fell in love on the set of Gigli in 2002 and had a very high-profile romance with Affleck infamously appearing in her her "Jenny From the Block" video to rub suntan lotion on her bottom. They were a beautiful pair — with matching spray tans — and the flashy gifts they gave each other (the 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring he gave her; the $300,000 Bentley she gave him) made headlines. However, their romance was under a microscope — and in hindsight, it's been said racism was a factor in how they were treated by the press.

Story continues

The widespread coverage of their romance, and mocking, had an impact. They called off their 2003 wedding, citing "excessive media attention," but never rescheduled it. They split in early 2004.

Lopez later called the split her "first real heartbreak" in her 2014 book True Love. She said she was left feeling "like my heart had been torn out of my chest."

Lopez has been married three times, including to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max. She was set to walk down the aisle with Rodriguez last year, but called it off, twice, due to COVID. In February, Southern Charm reality star Madison LeCroy claimed Rodriguez had been DMing her, putting Lopez and the former baseball player into a tailspin. While they tried to work things out after, they split for good on April 15.

Affleck was famously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and they share three children: Violet, 15; Seraphina, 12; and Samuel, 9. They got together soon after Affleck and Lopez's breakup and were dubbed Bennifer 2 in their early days. Most recently, Affleck dated his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas.

While Affleck and Lopez's reunion may seem sudden, the pair, who have long been friendly exes, started again communicating again in February — while her relationship with A-Rod started to spiral, according to TMZ. Affleck reached out to Lopez while she was in the Dominican Republic filming Shotgun Wedding, and they exchanged emails.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: