Alex Rodriguez steps out with Jennifer Lopez amid alleged DM scandal with 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy

Alex Rodriguez, fiancé of Jennifer Lopez, is denying ever meeting Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy after the reality star claimed they exchanged DMs.

On last week’s reunion episode for the Bravo reality show, LeCroy — recently in the headlines for drama with Jay Cutler and his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari — was accused of sleeping with an unnamed, off-the-market ex-MLB player while still in a relationship with castmate Austen Kroll last year. Off-screen speculation followed that the baseballer in question was J.Lo’s fiancé since March 2019, leading LeCroy to give an interview saying they had been messaging each other, but never met.

A rep for Rodriguez has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment, but a source close to the sports commentator told People, “It’s a B.S. story. Alex has never met her.”

However, a Rodriguez insider told the New York Post’s Page Six that while “he doesn’t know this woman,” they did have contact. “Look, does this mean he didn’t DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn’t know her — and he definitely didn’t hook up with her.”

Amid the drama, Rodriguez shared an Instagram video on Wednesday showing him driving with Lopez as she rocked out to "Best of You" by Foo Fighters. The same day, they were later seen dining out at a Miami restaurant — as if there was no drama at all.

LeCroy escalated all this Wednesday by giving an interview to Page Six, claiming she had “spoken on the phone” to Rodriguez, but adding, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

The salon owner said she’s “talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” and wouldn’t detail the content of the calls other than to say it was all “innocent.”

LeCroy, a single mom, didn’t say exactly when the calls took place, only saying “all this stuff was a year ago [but] it’s being aired now.” (The reunion show taped in December. LeCroy and Kroll split during quarantine but had been off and on before that.)

Page Six described LeCroy as “distraught-sounding” during the interview and also saying, “I don’t know what to do. I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”

She also said the rumor took off because, “I told the wrong person,” that she’d been in contact with A-Rod.

During last Thursday’s Southern Charm reunion special moderated by Andy Cohen, Craig Conover accused LeCroy of sleeping with other men — specifically, flying to Miami to f--- an ex-MLB player” — while working out her on-again, off-again relationship with Kroll.

While she said the story was “fake,” Conover and Kroll claimed she showed messages between herself and the former athlete. The jock’s name was said but bleeped out.

LeCroy confirmed to Page Six that the mystery name was Rodriguez’s, but she told Bravo “they couldn’t use that."

Earlier this month, LeCroy posted screenshots of exchanges between herself and Cutler which suggested they were having a relationship. Whatever they had going on fizzled with Cutler confronting LeCroy over comments she made on Instagram Live suggesting his estranged wife Cavallari wasn’t a good mother.

Rodriguez has been dating Lopez since early 2017. They became engaged two years later, blending their families (they each have two kids). They were supposed to get married in 2020, but the pandemic put the kibosh on what would have been Lopez’s fourth wedding.

Rumors have swirled throughout A-Rod and J.Lo’s relationship claiming he’s been unfaithful. Lopez has said she knows “what the truth is.”

In Rodriguez’s divorce from first wife Cynthia, she called him a serial cheater, saying their marriage was “irretrievably broken because of the husband's extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct.” One of the women he was linked to at the time was Madonna, but she denied an affair.

