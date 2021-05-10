John Travolta posts touching tribute to Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day: ‘We love and miss you’

John Travolta was missing Kelly Preston on the first Mother's Day since her death.

"Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known," the 67-year-old Grease and Pulp Fiction star wrote on social media Sunday. "Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day."

The photos accompanying the post were of Travolta, Preston and daughter Ella after the birth of youngest son Benjamin in 2010. A second photo was of the couple with a young Jett. Jett, who had autism, died of a seizure while vacationing at the family’s home in the Bahamas in 2009 at age 16.

Preston died from metastatic breast cancer in July at age 57. The Jerry Maguire and Twins actress privately battled the disease for two years.

Ella, who has followed her parents into acting, also posted a tribute to Preston. The 21-year-old thanked Preston "for all you have done for us and for this world."

The star of the upcoming Alice in Wonderland reimagining Get Lost continued, "I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is everlasting. Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother’s Day."

Travolta took time off from work to be with his children after Preston's death. He has done some commercials, including one with Ella for the Super Bowl.

Travolta recently opened up about mourning Preston, whom he married in 1991 after falling in love on the set of The Experts in 1989. He's called his process "personal" and "individual," sharing, "Because even though it's great to have company [in grief], sometimes it becomes like you're helping them, rather than putting yourself to work overcoming feelings of loss and grief."

