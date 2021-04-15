Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup: ‘We are better as friends’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have ended their engagement — for real this time.

The couple said in a joint statement Thursday: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, A-Rod posted a video panning by photos of Lopez and their children from previous marriages. He tagged Lopez in the clip, which was set to music by Coldplay and seemed reflective.

(Screenshot: Alex Rodriguez via Instagram)



In March, there were reports that they had called off their engagement, after postponing their wedding more than once due to COVID-19. However, they never officially broke up.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," they said in a statement at that time. The former MLB player then visited while she was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic and photos of them kissing popped up.

However, new photos of Lopez emerged last week and she wasn't wearing her engagement ring.

The pair started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. He popped the question during a getaway to the Bahamas.

Jennifer Lopez kisses her fiance Alex Rodriguez after performing at the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. (Photo: Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS)

They were red carpet fixtures while they were together with Rodriguez. They had blended their families, both having two children from past marriages.

Ahead of all of this, in February, Southern Charm reality star Madison LeCroy said she had been texting. She later said it was "innocent" while his rep said, "It’s a B.S. story. Alex has never met her."

