Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split, according to People. This is shocking news, to say the least. Below, take a look back at their history, which started in 2005…when they first met.

May 2005: The two first meet at a baseball game at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York, in 2005. Lopez is still married to Marc Anthony, but she stops to shake Rodriguez's hand before the first pitch.

Actress Jennifer Lopez shakes hans with Alex Rodriguez before a subway series game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York on Saturday May 21, 2005. The Mets beat the Yankees 7-1. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony - New York Yankees vs New York Mets - May 21, 2005

Actress Jennifer Lopez shakes hans with Alex Rodriguez before a subway series game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York on Saturday May 21, 2005. The Mets beat the Yankees 7-1. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/WireImage)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

March 2017: Fast-forward almost 12 years. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source tells People in March. "[Alex] has been around her family, and [Jennifer] really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating."

Later on that month, Rodriguez confirms their relationship on The View. "It's obvious, we've been having a great time," he says. "She's an amazing girl and one of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

Then, just hours after his interview, Lopez and Rodriguez are spotted in public together for the first time.

<h1 class="title">Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez</h1><cite class="credit">James Devaney/Getty Images</cite>

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

James Devaney/Getty Images

April 2017: Lopez opens up to Ellen DeGeneres about the new man in her life, dishing all the details about how the two got reacquainted more than a decade after they first met. "I was having lunch somewhere and saw him," she says, "and then, afterwards, I went outside, but for some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying 'Hi.'"

Throughout the month of April, Lopez and Rodriguez are spotted hand-in-hand all around town.

<h1 class="title">Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez</h1><cite class="credit">Gotham/Getty Images</cite>

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Gotham/Getty Images
<h1 class="title">Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez</h1><cite class="credit">James Devaney/Getty Images</cite>

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

James Devaney/Getty Images

May 2017: The pair make their red-carpet debut as a couple the 2017 Met Gala, making it official official.

<h1 class="title">Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Attend Met Gala</h1><cite class="credit">Neilson Barnard/Getty Images</cite>

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Attend Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

June 2017: Lopez shares the first photo of her and Rodriguez's kids all hanging out, meaning things have definitely progressed. (She has two children—twins Max and Emme—and he has two daughters, Natasha and Ella.)

The couple also take their first trip to Paris together.

<h1 class="title">Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Sighting In Paris</h1><cite class="credit">Marc Piasecki/Getty Images</cite>

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Sighting In Paris

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

July 2017: The singer praises A-Rod in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room."

October 2017: Us Weekly reports that Lopez and Rodriguez have started looking for a home in New York together.

Later that month the couple unveil their Vanity Fair cover. In their first-ever interview together, they open up about their relationship and dish about what they love about each other and all the things they have in common. "We are very much twins," Rodriguez says in the cover story. "We’re both Leos, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latino…and about 20 other things."

February 2018: The two celebrate their first anniversary, with Lopez giving Rodriguez a shout-out at one of her concerts. "We’ve been together for one year today," she says. "I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you."

July 2017: It's Rodriguez's turn to give Lopez some love on her birthday, writing, "For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve."

August 2018: The pair walk the 2018 MTV VMAs red carpet together, where Rodriguez proves that he's the best Instagram boyfriend when he's caught snapping pics of Lopez.

<h1 class="title">Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards</h1><cite class="credit">Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images</cite>

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lopez later thanks her man in a heartfelt speech when she accepts MTV's Video Vanguard Award. "You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other. My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit," she says. "You’re my Macho, and I love you."

February 2019: The couple celebrate their two-year anniversary together, complete with sweet Instagram posts, of course.

"Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time…our time…" J.Lo writes on her post.

"I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words, " he writes in return.

March 2019: The ring! Lopez and Rodriguez announce their engagement on Instagram. "She said yes," Rodriguez wrote alongside a photo of Lopez's stunning diamond ring.

March 2021: People reports Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up. “This has been a long time coming,” a source told the outlet.

