Jennifer Lopez says canceled wedding to A-Rod made them question whether they need to make it legal

Jennifer Lopez may opt for a really, really long engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

The singer and actress, 51, said on Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Interviews that she and the 45-year-old retired MLB star, who became engaged in March 2019, have contemplated never making their union official after the pandemic put a pause on their planned wedding, which was to take place in Italy in June.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January, are discussing their future after canceling two weddings in 2020 due to the pandemic. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Asked if she ever considered following in the footsteps of famously unmarried longtime loves Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, she replied, “Oh yeah, we’ve talked about that for sure. I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like: Do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal [choice], like: What do you want to do?”

The Hustlers star said there is “definitely no rush” either way — and talked about it being “really sad” to call off the Italian wedding, especially because “we had planned it all” and “put out all this money.”

“In March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen. Italy is the worst place in the world,’” at the time due to the coronavirus, “and we’re going to get married [there]” she laughs. “I was like, ‘OK, we got to cancel everything.’ ... So we canceled it.”

The plan at that point was to wait a few months and try again, but here in the U.S., the pandemic is worse than ever.

“We tried to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago, and was, nope, still not the right time,” she admitted. “So it was just a little disappointing. Then you just think to yourself: Well, things will happen in their divine time.”

Bringing the conversation back to Hawn and Russell, who have been partners since the early 1980s, Lopez said, “But the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think: ‘Do you have to? Should we?’ It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush. There's no rush. It’ll happen when it happens.”

If they do end up walking down the aisle, this would be Lopez’s fourth marriage after Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck.

Rodriguez was married just once — to Cynthia Scurtis, mom of daughters Natasha and Ella — but their split was especially nasty with Scurtis alleging A-Rod had extramarital affairs, including a rumored one with Madonna.

