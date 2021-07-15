Mark Hoppus diagnosed with stage IV diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: 'My blood's trying to kill me'

Mark Hoppus opened up more about his cancer battle, revealing for the first time his exact diagnosis. The Blink-182 rocker has diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"My cancer's not bone-related, it's blood-related. My blood's trying to kill me," Hoppus, 49, said during a recent Q&A.

DLBCL is one of the most common subtypes of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four parts of my body," Hoppus explained. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm stage IV-A."

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, DLBCL can develop in the lymph nodes or outside of the lymph nodes, like the gastrointestinal tract, testes, thyroid, skin, breast, bone, brain, or other organs. More than 18,000 people are diagnosed with DLBCL each year. Most cases are in patients over 60.

Hoppus revealed his mother previously beat the "exact same" form of DLBCL.

"I've been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit," he shared, noting she also beat breast cancer twice.

The bassist and singer got real about the side effects of chemotherapy, which he appears to have done for a fourth time on Wednesday, and said he suffers from "chemo brain."

"For me, I forget things I should have just on call, like people's names, song titles, like anything. I just forget stuff," he said, adding it "really sucks."

However, Hoppus is remaining hopeful throughout the process.

"We're beating this cancer. It's just a matter of time," he declared.

Hoppus went in for a PET scan this week but has not shared the results yet with fans.

