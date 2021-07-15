Machine Gun Kelly had Megan Fox poster hanging in his room in 2008, vowed to marry her one day

If someone told teenage Machine Gun Kelly he'd be dating Megan Fox one day — the musician would have believed you.

Kelly, real name Colson Baker, opened up to GQ about how he willed himself to stardom and, apparently, to his girlfriend. The 31-year-old "Bloody Valentine" singer was a fan of the Transformers films — he got the Decepticons logo tattooed on his arm — and hung a poster of Fox in his bedroom 13 years ago.

"It was the GQ poster, right?" he asked Fox for confirmation amid the interview.

"It was from her GQ shoot," Kelly then confirmed, referencing the actress's sexy 2008 shoot. "So that's some full-circle s***."

Kelly apparently claimed he'd marry Fox one day, according to his high school classmate, and all signs point to that happening, too.

The actors met on set last year shooting the thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass and have declared they are soul mates. Fox, 35, and Kelly seem to steal the spotlight wherever they go.

"You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me [this weekend], which was go to an awards show, shut down the carpet, go onstage, accept an award," Kelly told the magazine after May's Billboard Music Awards. "I saw a British GQ article that came out this morning that basically was like, 'Despite the fact that BTS was there, The Weeknd was there, Drake was there, the talk of the show was [us].' That overzealous, overconfident 15-year-old must have known that it was attainable, even though everyone else was like, 'You're out of your white-boy-rapping mind.'"

Kelly is obviously getting the last laugh.

