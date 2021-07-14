Matt Gaetz crashes #FreeBritney rally outside conservatorship hearing, calls out Jamie Spears

The scene outside Britney Spears's conservatorship hearing has been a wild one on Wednesday, with dozens of protestors — and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz — showing support for the singer.

"There's a lot that still divides us, but one thing we can all agree on is that Jamie Spears is a d***," the controversial Florida Republican declared outside of the Los Angeles courthouse.

Gaetz, who has called for federal hearings to investigate Britney's conservatorship, spoke at a rally with members of the #FreeBritney movement ahead of the hearing.

"Every time there's a hearing in this case that does not result in freedom for Britney Spears and dissolution of this guardianship, it is a black eye on the American justice system," the embattled politician said to cheers from the crowd, calling out "grifters" who've tried to speak for Britney.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a protest in support of Britney Spears on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on July 14, 2021. (Photo: Reuters)

"Well, now, the whole world knows what Britney Spears wants and it is the freedom and liberty that should be offered to every single American," Gaetz continued, referencing the singer's stunning statement last month. "Britney's been abused by the media, she's been abused by her grifter father and she's been abused by the American justice system."

Gaetz added, "We need to come together to create a federal change in the law that will free Britney and the millions of Americans who are impacted by a corrupt guardianship system that empowers people to take advantage of the weak ... that should unite all Americans." The gathered supporters chanted, "Free Britney now" as he wrapped up.

Reactions to Gaetz's speech have been mixed on social media, with some fans saying, "it's not about politics, it's about Britney." Others want Gaetz, who is currently the subject of a Justice Department investigation amid a sex-trafficking probe, to leave the singer alone.

Wednesday's anticipated hearing will address several issues regarding Britney's conservatorship, but not whether it's terminated. The singer has been handed one victory already as the judge ruled she can hire her desired attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to represent her in her conservatorship case.

