Blink-182's Mark Hoppus updates fans on his cancer treatment

Mark Hoppus is sharing a cancer update.

A week after revealing his diagnosis, though not sharing the type of cancer he is battling, the Blink-182 singer, 49, talked about how he's feeling after his latest round of chemotherapy. He said he has good days and "hellish" ones.

"How am I feeling today?" he said, repeating a fan question during a stream of Blinko on Twitch to benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "I feel much better than yesterday. Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better. I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today. So we'll take it as a win," doing a fist pump.

Asked specifically about chemo, he said, "It's going good — I hope." While Hoppus said, "It's making me sick," during "this round of chemo I feel better than I have before. The only thing is that this round I've been more nauseous which I don't like."

He said on "good days" during chemo, "I go do stuff. I went out on a walk outside today and it was the first time I'd left my house in ... five days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs. I didn't just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaned up against an electric fence like I did the last couple rounds."

Hoppus also shared the earlier in the day, he mentioned to his wife, Skye, that he'd like to travel to Lake Como once he's well.

"Hopefully, on the other side of this, when I can travel again," he'd visit Italy again, he said. "I mean, if I get better, I want to go everywhere again. I would like to see the whole world again — several times."

He added, “Look, I’m saying ‘if’ rather than ‘when’ because I don’t want to jinx it. I’m not saying it to be fatalist. I’m saying it because I don’t want to jinx it.”

Story continues

For now, there's no travel — or even dinner with friends — because his "white blood cell count is way too low."

After someone shared how Hoppus's music helped them when their mom was battling cancer — and said they hope he recovers well — he said, "Thank you very much. I appreciate all the well wishes I can get."

On June 23, Hoppus shared the news about his cancer battle on social media.

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer," he wrote. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

He continued, "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: