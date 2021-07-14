Judge Brenda Penny grants Britney Spears's request to pick her own attorney for the first time in 13 years. (Photo: Getty Images for dcp)

As a throng of supporters cheered her on from outside, Britney Spears scored a victory in court Wednesday that might be the first step in ending her conservatorship. It was another emotional day as the singer broke down in tears, telling Judge Brenda Penny she's "extremely scared" of her father, Jamie Spears, and accused him of "conservatorship abuse."

Penny will allow Britney's desired replacement attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, to represent the singer moving forward. The 39-year-old entertainer has been unable to choose her own lawyer since the conservatorship's inception in 2008 — which is why Wednesday's ruling is a big deal. It's expected Rosengart's first order of business once officially instated will be trying to oust Jamie Spears.

"I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Britney declared over the phone, per NBC News. The "Slave 4 U" singer said she wants her father investigated and that "this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."

Britney detailed how Jamie controlled everything, from her diet to making her work 70-hour weeks. The singer said she's terrified of him, which is why she's not willing to be evaluated in order to remove him.

"Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I'm not," she said. "And that's not OK."

According to CNN, Britney called the conservatorship "f***ing cruelty" and said, "If this is not abuse, I don't know what is."

"I thought they were trying to kill me," she purportedly told the court.

Britney's new lawyer seems up for the challenge.

Rosengart is a partner at the well-known firm Greenberg Traurig and has represented high-profile figures like Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg and Kenneth Lonergan. Penn, who won a defamation case thanks to Rosengart, told the New York Times he's "a tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles."

Britney's court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham, filed paperwork asking to be dismissed following her powerful statement three weeks ago in which she called the conservatorship "abusive" and condemned those involved. Rosengart's appointment is one order of business in what's expected to be a jam-packed hearing regarding Britney's affairs.

Story developing...

