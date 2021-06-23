Britney Spears says she wants 'abusive' conservatorship to end in heartbreaking, 20-minute speech

Britney Spears made one thing clear in her stunning address to the court: she wants to be free.

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie," Britney said at one point during her heartbreaking speech. "I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it 'til you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Wednesday marked the pop star's first public statement about the conservatorship in 13 years. During her 20-minute address, Britney called the conservatorship "abusive," detailed disturbing restrictions the guardianship placed on her body and said some of her family — whom she wants to sue — should be in jail.

"I just want my life back," Britney explained, telling the judge she wants the conservatorship to end.

"It's enough and it makes no sense at all," she added. "I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you... The main reason why I'm here is because I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

Jamie Spears and lawyer Andrew Wallet were appointed co-conservators in 2008 after Britney suffered a very public breakdown and hospitalization. The court's ruling gave Jamie control of Britney's estimated $60 million fortune, something she said on Wednesday he "loved."

"The control he had to hurt his own daughter — he loved it. I worked seven days a week ... it was like sex trafficking," she said.

When Jamie temporarily stepped down in 2019 after he was accused of physically assaulting one of Britney's sons, Jodi Montgomery was appointed conservator. Britney made it clear this has gone far enough.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail," Britney said. "My family didn't do a goddamn thing."

The singer told the judge she didn't know she could petition the court to end the conservatorship and claimed she's even forced to use birth control. Britney, who has been dating Sam Asghari for years, said she has an intrauterine device (IUD) and is not able to get it removed.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Britney continues. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. . . I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 23, 2021

Britney also revealed she was put on Lithium against her will.

"It's a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months. I felt drunk, I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything," she said.

Britney pleaded with the judge to take her seriously.

"The last time I spoke to you, it made me feel like I was dead, like I didn't matter. like you thought I was lying. I'm not lying, so that maybe you understand the depth and degree, I deserve changes," she said, later adding, "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

Although Britney asked the judge to end the conservatorship, official paperwork still needs to be filed with the court.

