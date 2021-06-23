Stephen Amell confirms he got into argument with wife on flight, but wasn't 'forcibly removed'

Stephen Amell is speaking out about reports he was kicked off a flight after an alleged verbal altercation with his wife.

The Arrow star, 40, confirmed he and Cassandra Jean Amell, 35, got into an "argument," but denied being "forcibly removed" from the airplane. Stephen didn't address whether the incident was alcohol-fueled.

"My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to L.A. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately," the actor tweeted on Wednesday, noting he traveled home two hours later "without any further issue."

"I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story," he concluded. "Must be a slow news cycle."

I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021

A source claimed to Page Six that Stephen was warned by flight attendants multiple times to calm down as he allegedly screamed at his wife while appearing drunk. An air marshal and three other flight attendants supposedly escorted the actor off the plane. Cassandra and those traveling with the couple remained on the flight back to L.A.

A spokesperson for Delta Airlines confirmed to Page Six an incident occurred: "Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight-minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport."

Stephen and Cassandra wed in 2012 — and again in 2013. They share a 7-year-old daughter, Mavi. The Amells were in Austin for the ATX Television Festival, which Cassandra documented on social media. She has not yet publicly addressed the incident.

