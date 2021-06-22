Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson break up: 'Trust is an issue,' says source

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, here in 2018, have broken up. (Photo: Getty Images for Remy Martin )

It's over for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson — again.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and Thompson, 30, have broken up, sources confirm to Yahoo Entertainment, amid a report that the NBA star partied with multiple women on Friday. However, one insider claims the two — who share 3-year-old daughter, True — have not been together for "a couple of weeks."

"Trust is an issue," the source explains. "But [Khloé and Tristan] are fine and co-parenting is their priority."

Kardashian and Thompson have weathered a few storms. The pair broke up in 2018 when he was engulfed in a cheating scandal, just days before the Good American co-founder gave birth. They ultimately reconciled, but split again when he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes," Kardashian told Andy Cohen on Sunday's KUWTK reunion. "People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."

The reality star gave no indication that she and Thompson were over, though. In fact, their journey to have a second child together was featured during most of the show's final season.

"I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again," Kardashian added. "My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people."

Kardashian told Cohen that their surrogate "fell through."

"There are so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I'm still on that journey. It's just, I thought it would be a much easier process," she said. "It's not."

Thompson and Kardashian's relationship was rocked by a third infidelity scandal in April when Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she hooked up with the athlete months prior. Thompson threatened legal action (through the Kardashians' attorney) but didn't follow through.

Although it's unclear exactly when the pair split, E! News reports that Thompson was recently spotted with several women.

"Tristan was hanging out with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown the majority of the night. He was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls. He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning," a source claimed.

A second eyewitness told E! that Thompson was telling partygoers he was single.

Neither star has commented on the breakup reports, but Thompson posted several images of a blue cap on Twitter. The emoji is often used to say someone is lying, but it's unclear what exactly the NBA star takes issue with.

🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) June 21, 2021

