Michael Bolton explains his special connection to 'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna

Michael Bolton is commenting on some Real Housewives drama that has him at the center.

First, a little background: In February 2019, Lisa Rinna, who stars in the Beverly Hills edition of the reality show, alleged that her husband since 1997, actor Harry Hamlin, divorced his former wife, Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan, because of the "When a Man Loves a Woman" crooner. "The story is," Rinna said on an episode, "she went to a Michael Bolton concert at the Hollywood Bowl — and left with Michael Bolton!" She's often thanked Bolton, too, on her posts about Hamlin, with a hashtag.

Hamlin and Sheridan had married in September 1991, and they split in less than a year. While Sheridan did begin dating Bolton the same year — they were together for five years before breaking up, reunited in 2005 and became engaged before ending it in 2008 — she denied Rinna's claim. At the time of Rinna's comment, Hamlin also slammed Sheridan's insistence that the Bolton tale was "fake news."

FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada...Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding...Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna @slice_tv https://t.co/OFJzjje57d — Nicollette Sheridan (@IamNicollette) February 23, 2019

Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? ...two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife “nose to nose” but ending our marriage was not one of them! — Harry Hamlin (@HarryRHamlin) February 24, 2019

Whatever really happened, what Bolton knows for sure is that Rinna is appreciative of him, he said when asked about the situation on Monday's edition of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

"I was aware of Lisa because I would see her at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at the Polo Lounge. And she would make a beeline over to me with this big smile on her face. And give me this big hug. I really didn't know her personally. And, and she explained why…because she said, ‘if it weren't for you, I would have never gotten together with Harry and had a child,'" Bolton, a host of The Celebrity Dating Game, said. "And, she was basically attributing her happiness to, to me, which I thought was curious, but it always seems so sincere. And so she was so joyful and expressing it. So I, just always been friendly with her every time I see her."

In fact, Rinna and Hamlin had two daughters, now models in their early 20s.

Bolton is now helping other celebs find love as a co-host on The Celebrity Dating Game.

