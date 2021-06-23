Britney Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari shows supports in #FreeBritney shirt

(Photo: Instagram)

Britney Spears's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, wants to #FreeBritney.

The model and actor wore a T-shirt saying just that hours before the pop star was scheduled to address the court in her conservatorship case. He shared the photo via his Instagram Stories, adding a lion emoji — as he calls his girlfriend of over four years his "lioness."

Asghari rarely comments on Britney's legal situation, keeping his Instagram feed filled with positive posts about his "lioness." However, in February, he broke his silence on the heels of the Framing Britney Spears doc being released, calling her dad Jamie — who she's trying to oust as conservator — a “total dick” and saying he has “zero respect” for him. He said Jamie is always "trying to control our relationship" and is "constantly throwing obstacles our way."

He added in a statement soon after that he has "always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," adding, "I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Ahead of Wednesday's conservatorship hearing, a Britney source told Page Six that Asghari "has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well. He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she’s loved and supported by fans."

Spears met Asghari in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” video. In March, he said in an interview, "I want to take my relationship to the next step," suggesting he was prevented from doing so due to her conservatorship. He also said he wants "to be a young dad," and Britney is experienced in parenting as a mom of two.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the premiere of One Upon A Time...In Hollywood in 2019. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Wednesday is a big day for the pop superstar, who has been under a conservatorship since 2008 — when she suffered back to back breakdowns. She will address the court virtually at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET, making her first comments since she moved to remove Jamie as conservator. There will be no cameras allowed to record the proceedings, but there will be an audio feed.

Britney fans, who are behind the #FreeBritney movement to help her regain her freedom — were outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday and in nearby Grand Park, ready to show their support. Celebrities including Cher have been posting online to #FreeBritney.

Britney is estranged from her father and has been trying to remove him as co-conservator of her estate, a job he shares with a financial company, Bessemer Trust. Jodi Montgomery, a fiduciary, is now conservator of Spear's person, making healthcare decisions and overseeing her day-to-day personal wellness. She took over for Jamie in 2019.

Ingham III told the judge in the case last year that Britney “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career" and that she's "afraid" of him.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported the contents of sealed conservatorship filings showing Britney has been trying to push out her dad since 2014. She called him "oppressive" and "controlling," a probate investigator noted after she was interviewed as part of the annual conservatorship assessment. She also said her dad was "obsessed" with controlling her, and it was noted she could not make friends without his approval. She could not make cosmetic changes to her home, including having him OK the color she wanted to paint her kitchen cabinets. She also said she felt forced by the conservatorship to a stay at a mental health facility in 2019, and perform her Las Vegas residency when she was sick with a 104-degree fever.

Spears's dad collects $192,000 a year for his job as her conservator, plus $24,000 for office space. He also receives a percentage of certain deals he signed for his daughter.

