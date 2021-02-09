Britney Spears's boyfriend Sam Asghari thanks her fans as #FreeBritney movement builds

Britney Spears’s longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is making a rare public statement after the new documentary about her has amplified the #FreeBritney movement.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” the fitness trainer and actor told People magazine. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

undefined

While Spears is reportedly “aware” of the doc — which makes sense, as she presumably gave Asghari the green light to issue a statement — but she has not watched it.

"She's always made aware of any important new releases that pertain to her life and career, and this was no different," a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She hasn’t seen the documentary because she never likes to focus on what others say about her.”

Page Six also spoke with a source who said Spears is allowed to watch it, meaning there was no restriction per her conservatorship, but “she’s chosen not to watch it because she’s fed up with the conservatorship. She feels there is a hole missing in her life because of the conservatorship and that she won’t be able to live a normal life until that’s over. She knows it’s a battle for her whole life.”

The #FreeBritney movement, driven by fans to release her from the conservatorship, is a central part of the documentary. While Spears herself has rarely acknowledged the conservatorship — which allows a team (also including business co-conservator Bessemer Trust, a financial company, and conservator of her person Jodi Montgomery) to oversee her finances, make business deals for her, control who visits her home, can access her medical records and communicate with her doctors, among things — she did in September, through a legal filing by her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, when she thanked fans for calling attention to her case.

Story continues

“At this point in her life when she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans,” Ingham wrote.

In November, Ingham said in court that Spears is “afraid” of her dad, that they have no "viable working relationship" and have not spoken in a "long while.” He also said she “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Since the release of the doc, many celebrities have joined the cry to #FreeBritney, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Andy Cohen. And viewers have called for many featured in the doc to apologize to Spears for past mistreatment of her, including her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake as well as Matt Lauer and Diane Sawyer for shaming interviews.

Spears — who has two sons with ex-Kevin Federline — has been dating Asghari since soon after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016. They frequently share photos with one another on social media, including vacations and workout sessions.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: