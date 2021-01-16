Jamie Lynn Spears blames Tesla for the 'devastating and tragic' death of her cats

Elise Solé
·3 min read
Jamie Lynn Spears called Tesla cars a &quot;secret cat killer.&quot; (Photo: REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam)
Jamie Lynn Spears blames Tesla for the death of her pet cats, claiming the car’s silent engine led to accidents.

“I know that there’s just bigger things to worry about in the world right now but somebody’s gotta let Elon Musk know that the Tesla is a secret cat killer and it’s a problem that we’ve really got to fix,” the Sweet Magnolias star said of the company CEO in a deleted social media video published by TMZ. “We have now lost — I don’t even want to tell you how many cats — because they don’t hear the Tesla crank and unfortunate things happen and it’s really devastating and tragic for everyone involved.”

Jamie Lynn, who is the younger sister of Britney Spears, explained that the electric car’s hushed feature startled her cats. She didn’t explain exactly what occurred, only that situations have ended badly. “So, since the Tesla is so quiet, maybe he could make one of those noises that bother cat or animal ears when it cranks up, so that way, they know something’s happening and they aren’t caught off guard and things don’t end in a very tragic way,” she said.

Unlike gas-powered cars, electric vehicles don’t make much noise, providing a more tranquil experience for the driver. However, the feature may endanger vision-impaired people who rely on sounds to safely navigate streets. According to the New York Times, new regulations last September require U.S. electric cars to make a sound when moving below 18.6 miles per hour.

Jamie Lynn Spears says her pet cats died due to a silent feature on her Tesla car. (Screenshot: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram)
“So, Elon Musk, let’s figure this out,” she said. “I mean, you owe me a couple cats. And yes, I’m fully aware that there’s some user error involved in this, but I’m just saying, you know, collaborate, save some cats’s lives.”

She then wrote “RIP Turkey” on a video featuring her daughter Ivey, 2. "Turkey, your little kitty cat, went where?" asked the mom. The toddler, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson, appears to say, “Turkey went to Jesus.” Jamie Lynn also has a daughter named Maddie, 12, with ex-partner Casey Aldridge.

Later, Jamie Lynn shared an update on the “misleading” reaction to her video. “Not that it matters, but this is a bit misleading,” she captioned a screenshot of a news report on Instagram.

“I did not run over any cats,” she wrote. “Tesla is not to be blamed, and was never intended to be. User error is admittedly involved. We always check for animals before moving a vehicle.”

She added, “I was only making a suggestion about something I think would be extremely helpful, and the geniuses at @Teslamotors are the best to go to for said issue.”

In another photo posted by Jamie Lynn, she wrote: “Here’s ya quote. I friggin love my Teslamotors.”

